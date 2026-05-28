Eby Calls Alberta Separatism an 'Omnipresent' Threat Amid Trade Tensions and Pipeline Dispute

BC Premier David Eby discusses the challenge of Alberta separatism, federal engagement, and major projects, including a controversial pipeline and Indigenous rights.

British Columbia Premier David Eby has described the issue of Alberta separatism as an omnipresent factor complicating efforts to strengthen the Canadian economy in the face of ongoing US trade attacks.

In a recent interview, Eby highlighted the paradox of provinces working to reduce internal trade friction while Alberta discusses increasing it through separation. He emphasized that the threat of a referendum on Alberta separatism, enabled by decisions of the Alberta government, has partly influenced how the federal government engages with provinces.

Eby stated bluntly that bad behaviour should not dictate federal attention, yet he feels BC's numerous major projects of national significance often receive less consideration than a notional pipeline project from Alberta. The premier's comments come amid public sparring with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith over a proposed oil pipeline route to BC's coast. Eby pointed out that while BC has tangible projects representing billions in investments and jobs, the Alberta pipeline lacks a route, private proponent, or business case.

He argued that these uncertainties put BC's projects at huge risk. During a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney, Eby pressed for more federal focus on BC's initiatives, noting that Carney warned of spending more time elsewhere if progress stalled. Eby also acknowledged the hardest issue he faces is navigating Indigenous land claims under the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

He had to withdraw amendments after opposition from First Nations and his party, and now aims to find a collaborative government-to-government approach that demonstrates success through deals and partnerships. The premier is referring to the debate over the Declaration Act, as well as court cases that have led to concerns over how Indigenous title claims interact with private property.

Eby had to back away from amendments to the act after widespread opposition from First Nations and his own party, and the province has now embarked on consultations with nations and other stakeholders before the fall legislative session. He aims to find a way to have the courts recognize that the province wants to partner with First Nations, government-to-government, as it looks to create jobs and projects that uplift entire communities. The Declaration Act was passed unanimously in the legislature.

The hope was that it would bring people together. These court decisions have created a great challenge for that, and our hope is to be able to get back to that through deals, and through doing the work in really demonstrating success. Amid the attention on the Alberta pipeline and projects of national importance, Eby continued to reiterate that BC is not getting its fair shake at national negotiating tables compared to its neighbour.

That deal with Germany involves Ksi Lisims, a liquified natural gas terminal in northwest BC, and will see the export of one million metric tonnes of LNG per year. That may be part of building support from BC, the federal government showing British Columbia that it can do things for BC as well.

British Columbia Premier David Eby told reporters the agenda for the western premiers' meeting in Alberta seems at best confusing, if not totally awkward in the wake of the host premier's referendum question on separation. Eby was also asked for his reaction to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's comments that there needs to be self-reflection among BC leadership for feeding separatist sentiment.

Eby reiterated that the issue of Alberta separatism is a real and present threat that undermines national unity and economic collaboration, especially during a time of US trade tensions. He emphasized that BC is delivering on helping grow the Canadian economy despite these challenges, and he continues to push for more federal attention on BC's major projects, which include LNG terminals, clean energy initiatives, and infrastructure improvements.

The province is also dealing with the impacts of US tariffs and the need for economic diversification. Eby expressed frustration that BC's contributions are often overlooked while hypothetical projects from Alberta dominate federal discussions. He called for a more balanced approach that recognizes the concrete benefits BC brings to the national economy.

The premier also touched on the importance of unity among provinces and territories, warning that the separatism debate distracts from the real work of building a resilient and prosperous Canada. In closing, Eby reiterated his commitment to working with all partners, including First Nations, to advance projects that benefit communities and the country as a whole





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alberta Separatism David Eby Pipeline BC Economy Indigenous Rights

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manitoba’s Kinew calls for Alberta’s Smith to pause its fall separation votePremiers from Western Canada and the northern territories are set to gather in Alberta to discuss business, trade and their neighbouring relationships, all while the host province stews over a monumental question of quitting Confederation.

Read more »

Manitoba premier calls on Alberta to pause its fall separation vote for 'year or two'KANANASKIS — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is urging Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to press pause on her fall separation referendum.

Read more »

Moe defends Alberta separatism vote question, says his government would also ‘follow the law’A question about Alberta’s future in Canada remains top of mind for many – including Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

Read more »

Smith says referendum necessary before Alberta can ‘move on’ from separatism debateAlberta Premier Danielle Smith says the separatism debate in her province should not be a distraction from energy or other national projects, despite the topic repeatedly coming up at the western premiers conference in Kananaskis early this week.

Read more »