Congo's Ebola outbreak has surpassed 12,000 confirmed cases, with nearly half of patients dying, as rebel fighting forces responders to evacuate and disrupts efforts to contain the disease.

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has surpassed 12,000 confirmed cases as fighting between rebels and the army forces some responders to evacuate and disrupts efforts to contain the disease.

Government data released Thursday showed 12,021 confirmed cases, with nearly half of those patients dying. It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and the deadliest of Congo's 17 outbreaks. The outbreak is on track to surpass the death toll from the West African outbreak that killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016. The outbreak declared in May is caused by the rare Bundibugyo virus, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Also read Escalating Fighting in Eastern Congo Disrupts Ebola Response Efforts

Response teams are battling armed conflict, poor roads and violence from residents fueled by mistrust and misinformation. Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of people who are sick or have died from the disease. Containing the disease requires quickly identifying and treating patients in isolation, monitoring people who may have been exposed and safely burying the dead.

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Rebel Clashes Disrupt Ebola Response Hubs

Fighting between the army and the Convention pour la revolution populaire rebels resumed Thursday morning in Iga-Barriere, a mining town about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Bunia in eastern Congo. The clashes sent new waves of displaced people toward the city. Bunia is the capital of northeastern Ituri province and a major hub for the Ebola response.

CRP is one of more than 100 armed groups in eastern Congo, where conflict has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises. The group was founded last year by former warlord Thomas Lubanga, who was convicted by the International Criminal Court in 2012 of recruiting children under 15 and using them in fighting.

WHO Teams Evacuated Amidst Crossfire

Fighting between the army and the rebels earlier this week had already prevented teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus and left some treatment centers with fewer staff, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization's Ebola incident manager, said Wednesday. Smallwood said that about a dozen people, including two WHO personnel and Congolese health officials, were evacuated to Bunia on Tuesday after three full days trapped in a hospital in Akwe, northeast of the provincial capital, amid intense crossfire.

Relatives and health-care workers prepared to bury Sylvain Kasereka Munganga, a 19-year-old victim of Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu province, Congo, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, according to the Associated Press. The burial underscored the challenges facing response teams as they work to safely bury the dead, a critical step in stopping the spread of the virus. Violence and displacement continue to complicate those efforts across eastern Congo. Constant Same Bagalwa of The Associated Press contributed to this report.