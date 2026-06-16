Eastern Ontario Cell Gap Project Nears Completion with Significant Coverage Gains in Hastings County

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network presented updated figures on the multi-million dollar Eastern Ontario Cell Gap project to Hastings County's Finance, Property and Personnel Committee. The initiative, which received a $509,573 investment from Hastings County, is part of a larger $300-million-plus provincial effort to dramatically improve cellular connectivity. The program targets 99% coverage for voice and text, 95% for basic data, and 85% for high‑definition data across populated areas of Ontario. Current provincial achievements stand at 98.6% for talk and text, 97.2% for basic data, and 93.8% for high‑definition data. Within Hastings County specifically, high‑definition coverage has surged from 53.8% in 2021 to 90% today. The construction plan for the county encompassed 30 new tower builds, 20 upgrades to existing infrastructure, and 15 co‑location projects. While all upgrades are finished, 28 of the 30 new builds and 14 of the 15 co‑locations are complete, with the remaining work scheduled for August.

During Tuesday's meeting of Hastings County Finance, Property and Personnel Committee, the committee received a presentation from the Eastern Ontario Regional Network, showing off their progress on the Eastern Ontario Cell Gap project.

Hastings County had previously invested $509,573 towards the over-$300-million project. Across the province, the goal of the program is to have basic cellular phone and text service over 99% of the populated area of the province, with basic cellular data available over 95%, and high-definition cellular data over 85%. So far, they have achieved 98.6% coverage for talk and text service, 97.2% for basic data, and 93.8% for high definition data.

The plan to expand network coverage across the province included several new cellular towers across Hastings County. A total of 30 new builds, 20 upgrades, and 15 co-locations were planned to expand area cell service. All of the upgrades have been completed, along with 28 of 30 new builds and 14 of 15 co-locations. Remaining installations are set to be completed in August.

When the program began in 2021, high-definition coverage was available across 53.8% of Hastings County. Now, high-definition coverage reaches 90% of the county





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Eastern Ontario Cellular Coverage Cell Towers Broadband Hastings County Infrastructure Digital Divide Telecommunications

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