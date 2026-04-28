Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec Face Flooding and High Forest Fire Risk

A combination of dry conditions and potential rainfall creates a dangerous situation in Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec, with a high risk of forest fires and the possibility of renewed flooding along the Ottawa River.

Eastern Ontario and Western Quebec are facing a dual threat late this April: significant flooding and a heightened risk of forest fire s. The unusual combination of conditions demands increased vigilance from residents and authorities alike.

A widespread fire ban is in effect for much of the region, prohibiting all open flames due to the potential for rapidly spreading, high-intensity fires. In areas with a very high risk, such as the western Outaouais including Fort-Coulonge, limited use of specific fire pits may be permitted, but strict adherence to regulations is crucial. Currently, three active fires are burning in western Quebec, all contained to under 10 hectares and considered under control.

However, the underlying conditions remain extremely conducive to ignition and rapid escalation. The fire risk map, covering areas west of Ottawa and north of Kingston, indicates a high risk around Arden, west of Westport, and a moderate risk for communities like Tweed, Pembroke, Pikwàkanagàn, and Carleton Place. The remainder of eastern Ontario is not currently designated as a fire risk zone on this particular map, though conditions are being monitored closely. The situation is complicated by a prolonged dry spell.

The Ottawa International Airport weather station has not recorded rainfall since April 18th, following a week where over 60 millimetres of precipitation fell. This lack of moisture, combined with a substantial layer of exposed dead vegetation left over from winter, creates an ideal fuel load for wildfires. Philippe Bergeron, a communications and prevention agent with SOPFEU (the Quebec fire prevention agency), emphasized this danger, stating that the dry conditions following snowmelt pose a significant threat.

He highlighted that human activity is the primary cause of recent fires in Quebec, typically accounting for around 80% of all forest fires in the province. Bergeron urged residents to be mindful of the conditions, avoid fires during windy periods, and keep any permitted fires small and well-contained. Several jurisdictions, including Ottawa, are implementing restrictions on outdoor fires in response to the elevated risk.

Ottawa Fire Services has reported multiple brush fires in recent days, underscoring the immediacy of the threat. The potential for further incidents is high, and preventative measures are paramount. Adding to the complexity, parts of the eastern Ottawa-Gatineau region – specifically communities east of Belleville, Renfrew, and Shawville – are under a special weather statement predicting 20 to 40 millimetres of rain between Wednesday evening and Thursday.

While this rainfall is welcome, authorities are cautiously monitoring the situation, as it is coupled with ongoing snowmelt further north within the Ottawa River watershed. This combination raises the possibility of another peak in Ottawa River flooding. The current river levels are already high due to earlier spring runoff, and additional water from rain and melting snow could exacerbate the situation.

While the predicted rainfall is not expected to cause immediate widespread flooding, officials cannot rule out the potential for a renewed surge in water levels. Residents in low-lying areas are advised to remain vigilant and monitor local updates from authorities. The dual threat of fire and flood underscores the challenges posed by increasingly unpredictable weather patterns and the importance of preparedness and preventative action





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