Easter Seals Invites Community to Walk for Accessibility and Inclusion

Easter Seals is hosting the Red Shirt Day Walk for Accessibility and Inclusion on June 3 to promote awareness and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. The event is part of National AccessAbility Week and is being held jointly with Motion and the Rotary Club of Sudbury.

Easter Seals is inviting the community to walk for accessibility and inclusion on June 3 during the Red Shirt Day Walk . The event is held in celebration of National AccessAbility Week, which runs from May 30 to June 6.

This event aims to raise awareness about the urgent need for greater accessibility and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. Participants are encouraged to wear red as they complete the course at the Rotary Park Trail, which connects New Sudbury to downtown. This event is hosted jointly with mobility equipment supplier Motion and the Rotary Club of Sudbury. All funds raised will support the work of Easter Seals Ontario in helping support children and youth with physical disabilities.

The Red Shirt Day Walk for Accessibility and Inclusion is more than just a walk — it’s a way for our community to come together and help raise awareness and support for an important cause. Every step taken is a step toward a more accessible and inclusive future for everyone in the Sudbury community. The walk takes place on June 3, starting at 9 a.m. To register, click the provided link.

National AccessAbility Week is an annual event that aims to promote accessibility and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. The week-long event features various activities and events that promote accessibility and inclusion. The Red Shirt Day Walk is one of the many events that take place during National AccessAbility Week. The event is a great opportunity for the community to come together and support an important cause.

The funds raised during the event will support the work of Easter Seals Ontario in helping support children and youth with physical disabilities. This event is a reminder that accessibility and inclusion are important for everyone, regardless of their abilities. It is a chance for the community to come together and make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

The event is hosted jointly with Motion and the Rotary Club of Sudbury, two organizations that are committed to promoting accessibility and inclusion. The Rotary Club of Sudbury is a service organization that is dedicated to promoting community service and volunteerism. Motion is a mobility equipment supplier that is committed to providing accessible products and services. Together, these organizations are working to promote accessibility and inclusion in the Sudbury community.

The event is a great opportunity for individuals to learn more about accessibility and inclusion and how they can make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities. The funds raised during the event will support the work of Easter Seals Ontario in helping support children and youth with physical disabilities. This event is a reminder that accessibility and inclusion are important for everyone, regardless of their abilities.

It is a chance for the community to come together and make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities. The event is hosted jointly with Motion and the Rotary Club of Sudbury, two organizations that are committed to promoting accessibility and inclusion. The Rotary Club of Sudbury is a service organization that is dedicated to promoting community service and volunteerism. Motion is a mobility equipment supplier that is committed to providing accessible products and services.

Together, these organizations are working to promote accessibility and inclusion in the Sudbury community. The event is a great opportunity for individuals to learn more about accessibility and inclusion and how they can make a difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities. The funds raised during the event will support the work of Easter Seals Ontario in helping support children and youth with physical disabilities





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Easter Seals National Accessability Week Red Shirt Day Walk Accessibility And Inclusion Motion Rotary Club Of Sudbury

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