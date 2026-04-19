East York Lot Offers Redevelopment Potential Under $400K

A unique redevelopment opportunity has emerged in East York, Toronto, with a property listed for sale in as-is condition for under $400,000. The focus is on the land, situated on a 25x100ft lot in a neighborhood undergoing significant reinvestment, making it an attractive prospect for builders and developers looking to start from scratch.

Toronto's real estate market continues to be a source of astonishment, and a recent listing in East York has certainly captured attention, not for its pristine condition, but for its potential as a blank canvas. This property, being marketed primarily as a redevelopment opportunity, presents an intriguing prospect for those looking to build anew.

The exterior itself hints at the scope of the project, with the front entrance visibly barred shut by two sturdy wooden planks screwed securely across the doorway, a clear indication that the home is being sold in an as-is, where-is condition. This essentially means that purchasers are acquiring the land itself, with the existing structure being an incidental component rather than the primary draw. The lot, a clean 25-by-100-foot parcel situated on a quiet residential street, offers a promising foundation for builders, contractors, or individuals eager to embark on a new construction venture from the ground up. The surrounding neighborhood is already undergoing a noticeable transformation, with older residences making way for contemporary builds, a trend that strongly suggests the viability and desirability of this locale for future development. While the existing house is, to put it mildly, uninhabitable, the neighborhood's appeal remains strong. Detached homes in this particular section of East York generally command prices ranging from approximately $720,000 to nearly $1.8 million, underscoring the area's established value. Furthermore, the location boasts excellent connectivity, offering walking distance to public transit, including the subway system, as well as an abundance of local amenities such as cafes, restaurants, and shops. Residents also benefit from convenient access to green spaces, schools, and the scenic Taylor Creek trail system, which provides a welcome connection to nature within the urban landscape. Therefore, the emergence of a detached property in this desirable area listed for under $400,000 in the year 2026 is undeniably attention-grabbing. However, the boarded-up entrance, the conspicuous absence of interior photographs, and the persistent emphasis on redevelopment leave no room for doubt: this is not a neglected gem awaiting a simple polish. It is, unequivocally, a significant project, and one that will undoubtedly involve substantial financial investment. The ongoing high costs associated with construction further amplify the scale of this undertaking, as building a typical new house can be a considerable expense. Nevertheless, in a city where even vacant and tear-down lots frequently surpass the million-dollar threshold, the prospect of entering the market for less than $400,000, even for a property that requires such extensive reimagining, is a concept that borders on the extraordinary. This listing challenges conventional notions of value in Toronto's competitive real estate landscape, offering a unique entry point for ambitious developers and visionaries





blogTO / 🏆 44. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Toronto Real Estate East York Redevelopment Teardown Property Investment Opportunity New Construction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soaring heating oil prices bring Middle East conflict to homes in Atlantic CanadaThe pile of folded, crumpled receipts on Gary French’s kitchen table tells an expensive global story.

Read more »

London Curling Club commits to Old East Village with $300K renovation, opting for future at homeThe London Curling Club (LCC) has announced a significant commitment to its historic Old East Village (OEV) home, opting for a substantial $300,000 renovation.

Read more »

560 vehicles waiting to be impounded at Edmonton police tow lot: councillorWard Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford has submitted a formal request to the Edmonton Police Commission to relocate the Edmonton Police Service tow lot.

Read more »

During ongoing flood conditions, Public Health offers safety tipsIn the midst of an ongoing flood warning for the Sudbury area, Public Health Sudbury and Districts has offered up some tips to help keep people safe

Read more »

Sean Hannity Defends Trump Against Pope Leo XIV, Offers to Interview PontiffFox News host Sean Hannity publicly defended President Trump in his dispute with Pope Leo XIV, accusing the pontiff of selective moral outrage and political posturing. Hannity offered to interview the Pope, claiming he was uniquely qualified due to his background in theology and Latin, and criticized the Pope's views on conflict and the Bible.

Read more »

‘Everything is in place’ for Canucks practice facility in East Vancouver, president saysThe Canucks are getting closer to securing a deal to build a permanent practice facility in East Vancouver, according to the NHL team’s president of hockey operations.

Read more »