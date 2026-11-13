East Vancouver Residents Clash Over Traffic Calming Measures and Road Barriers

A heated debate in East Vancouver's Hastings-Sunrise neighborhood pits residents demanding barrier removal against safety advocates supporting traffic calming initiatives. While some claim the measures divert traffic dangerously into alleys, others cite accident data and city consultations to argue for their necessity in managing high traffic volumes.

A significant divide has emerged within the East Vancouver community, specifically in the Hastings-Sunrise neighborhood, regarding the implementation and effectiveness of recent traffic-calming initiatives. The controversy centers on a municipal project that introduced phased speed humps, new signage, and concrete barriers designed to convert certain streets into one-way thoroughfares.

The primary objective of this infrastructure overhaul was to mitigate dangerous speeding and prevent drivers from using residential roads as shortcuts. However, the reception among locals is sharply polarized. Tom Siracusa, a long-term resident, has become a vocal opponent of the current setup. He initiated a petition titled Remove the Barriers, urging city council to reconsider the plan.

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Opponents Argue Barriers Displace Speeding Problems

Siracusa argues that closing roads simply displaces the problem rather than solving it, forcing vehicles to seek alternative routes through densely populated areas with schools and churches. He contends that standard stop signs would be a more appropriate solution than the extensive physical barriers currently installed. Many residents share his frustration, noting that drivers are now speeding through back alleys to bypass the new obstacles.

In some instances, the resistance has been physical, with individuals manually moving concrete barriers to create passable gaps for vehicles. Siracusa believes that the community is ready to take a firm stand against what they perceive as an overly aggressive and counterproductive approach to traffic management. Conversely, safety advocates and city officials maintain that the measures are essential for public welfare.

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The City of Vancouver states that the Hastings-Sunrise Traffic Calming Project, specifically targeting the Adanac Overpass Area, was developed following an extensive public consultation process that began in 2023. Authorities highlight that traffic volumes in this specific zone are typically two to four times higher than on standard local streets. This high volume is exacerbated by the neighborhood's proximity to Highway One and significant event-related traffic from nearby venues like the PNE and Playland.

Advocates Support Traffic Calming Measures

Rhiannon Fox, a resident and volunteer with the Vision Zero advocacy group, supports the infrastructure. She was recently struck by a speeding driver just outside the barrier zone, an incident that reinforced her belief in the necessity of traffic calming. Fox argues that safety should not be compromised by popular opinion, citing global data that demonstrates the efficacy of such measures in reducing accidents.

She emphasizes that the inconvenience of traveling extra blocks is a fair trade-off for quieter and safer streets. Another petition, Keep the Calming, was launched in October to counter the calls for removal, reflecting the deep community split on the issue. City councillors are currently weighing in on the dispute, acknowledging the complexity of the situation while balancing safety priorities with resident satisfaction.

Councillor Describes Neighborhood Traffic Chaos

Mike Klassen, an ABC councillor who campaigned on removing the barriers, described the current state of the neighborhood as resembling a chaotic game of Pac-Man, where drivers must dodge obstacles and navigate frustratedly through tight spaces. He noted that delivery vehicles and general commuters find the layout incredibly frustrating and suggested that the city needs to return to the drawing board.

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However, Green Party councillor Annette Reilly cautioned against rushing changes, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority. She pointed out that the area suffers from substantial commuter traffic and rat-running, where navigation apps redirect drivers through back alleys and side streets to avoid congestion on main roads. This unintended consequence creates hazardous conditions for residents. The city has stated that it is actively monitoring the impact of the measures, collecting data on traffic speed and volume alongside community feedback.

Any adjustments, relocations, or removals of specific measures are scheduled for consideration in early 2027, based on this comprehensive evaluation. This ongoing debate highlights the difficult task municipalities face when implementing traffic engineering solutions that must satisfy both safety requirements and the daily convenience of a diverse and opinionated populace.