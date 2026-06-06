East Street Infrastructure Project Enters Key Installation Phase

The East Street reconstruction in the Sault has moved into a pivotal stage with sewer and water main installation slated to begin next week, following weeks of preparatory work including temporary bypass systems and excavation at the Bay Street intersection.

The ongoing infrastructure reconstruction project on East Street is set to progress significantly in the upcoming week. According to Dan Bertolo of Tulloch Engineering , the firm responsible for overseeing the development, the primary focus will shift to the installation of new sewer and water mains.

This critical phase will be accompanied by the ongoing removal of miscellaneous elements, such as concrete curbs and sidewalks, as the construction crew systematically advances along East Street. This update, communicated to local residents and businesses, emphasizes that while the core activities will change, the overall traffic management plan is expected to remain consistent with the current setup. Last week's operations were largely preparatory, establishing temporary infrastructure to support the more intensive work ahead.

A key component of this preparation was the commissioning of a sewage bypass pumping station, strategically located between Bay and Queen streets. Additionally, temporary water service supply lines have been installed to ensure a continuous provision of potable water to specific civic addresses (71, 72, 73, 76, 91, and 701) once the permanent watermain replacement commences in their sections. The contractor will provide advance notification to these residents before any transition to the temporary supply occurs.

Excavation efforts, which have already begun at the high-profile intersection of Bay Street and East Street and include rock removal, are in direct preparation for the forthcoming installation of the new sewer and water infrastructure. Project stakeholders are advised that no modifications to the existing traffic controls or access routes are anticipated for the coming week. Queen Street is confirmed to remain open to traffic. The overarching East Street reconstruction initiative is a multi-year endeavor.

While substantial completion of the primary construction is targeted for late fall of this year, final work, most notably the surface asphalt lifting, is officially scheduled for completion in 2027. This long-term schedule underscores the scale and complexity of the project, which aims to completely overhaul the buried utilities and road surface on East Street, ensuring modern, reliable infrastructure for the community for decades to come





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East Street Construction Sault Infrastructure Sewer Replacement Water Main Installation Tulloch Engineering

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