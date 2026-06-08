Earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines: At Least 19 Killed, Tsunami Warnings Issued

A powerful offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on June 8, 2026, causing buildings to collapse and prompting tsunami warnings across the region. At least 19 people were killed, mostly in collapsed buildings and landslides, while thousands of villagers were displaced.

Donald Trump told critics of the Iran conflict to "sit back and relax" – but history isn't made by those on the sidelines. At moments like this, the public needs facts, accountability, and fearless reporting – not blind trust.

A collapsed commercial building is seen following a powerful earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines, on June 8, 2026. The quake that struck the southern Philippines caused buildings to collapse and prompted tsunami warnings across the region. MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines Monday, killing at least 19 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in damaged buildings and sending a 1-meter (3-foot) tsunami into nearby coasts.

A few buildings collapsed and key infrastructure sustained quake damage in the city of General Santos, and tsunami damage was reported in at least one coastal village. Smaller waves were measured in Indonesia and Palau and as far away as southern Japan.

"It’s a major earthquake," Teresito Bacolcol, the director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said, warning people to seek advise before returning to damaged buildings and houses which could collapse due to aftershocks. "Our pickup truck suddenly jerked and I thought we had a flat tire," said Rod Sosmeña, regional director of the Office of Civil Defense, told The Associated Press from the hard-hit port city of General Santos, where he was traveling when the quake struck at 7:37 a.m.Another regional disaster-response official, Ednar Dayanghirang, told The AP that he was able to "hardly stand and keep my balance when the ground shook as I was leaving my house" in the southern port city of Davao.

General Santos is a port city of more than 700,000 people that is a regional hub for the tuna export industry and other commerce. The strongest quake to strike the Philippines this year was centered at sea off Mindanao island at a depth of 33 kilometers (20 miles), about 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province, according to Bacolcol.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the cancellation of classes and directed disaster-response agencies to immediately get to work in quake-hit provinces, saying "the national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind.

" The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat of a tsunami largely passed about five hours after the quake. Philippine officials also lifted a tsunami warning by mid-afternoon. Six shanties on stilts were damaged in a coastal village in Zamboanga del Sur due to the quake and taller waves, officials said.

At least 19 people were killed, mostly in collapsed buildings and landslides, while thousands of villagers were displaced, Office of Civil Defense spokesperson Junie Castillo said without providing specific details. An abandoned building that collapsed after an earthquake struck in Matanao, Davao del Sur province, Philippines, on June 8, 2026. Among the dead were seven people in General Santos, where a few small buildings, including a popular hamburger joint, collapsed or were severely damaged, Sosmeña said.

The other deaths were caused by falling debris, a damaged mosque and a landslide in the southern provinces of Sarangani, South Cotabato and Davao Occidental and on Balut Island, Sosmeña and another reginal disaster-response official, Ednar Dayanghirang, said. Sosmeña said authorities were checking reports of some students being trapped in a two-story school that collapsed in General Santos. He could not immediately provide details but the national police said at least 12 people were missing in General Santos.

The Bureau of Fire said without elaborating that it was involved in search and rescue efforts in a damaged building and a warehouse in General Santos. Public schools had reopened nationwide Monday after the summer vacation from April to May. Dayanghirang said more than 100 students attending morning flag-raising ceremonies in his southern region sustained bruises and some fainted in panic.

The international airport in General Santos was temporarily shut, and 17 domestic flights were canceled, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. The DZRH radio network in Manila reported that a small commercial building where its provincial station was located partly collapsed and staffers dashed to the ground floor without injuries. It wasn’t clear if other people were trapped in the rubble of the four-story office building. Debris also fell from other buildings, hitting tricycle taxis parked below.

Waves of 1 meter (3 feet) were generally monitored in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani. A 1.4-meter (4.6-foot) wave was monitored at one time in the coastal area of Kiamba town in Sarangani, Bacolcol said. The quake was also felt in Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo island. Sabah is just a boat ride away from southern Philippines.

An 83-centimeter (2.7-foot) wave was recorded in the coastal area of Kiamba town in Sarangani, Bacolcol said





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earthquake Minanao Philippines Collapsed Buildings Landslides Tsunami Warnings Displaced Villagers Civil Aviation Authority Of The Philippines DZRH Radio Network Pacific Tsunami Warning Center

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Off Southern Philippines, Triggers Tsunami WarningsA major offshore earthquake of magnitude 7.8 shook the southern Philippines, causing building damage, power outages, and prompting tsunami alerts across Southeast Asia. Authorities urge immediate evacuation to higher ground.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Triggers Tsunami WarningsA powerful earthquake centered at sea struck the southern Philippines on Monday, causing widespread damage and triggering tsunami warnings in the region. The earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8, was centered about 13 kilometers southwest of General Santos, a city of over 700,000 people. The quake caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure, with reports of power outages and debris falling from buildings. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquake was caused by movement in the Cotabato Trench, a deep-sea fault line that runs through the southern Philippines. The agency also reported that tsunami waves up to 3 meters were possible on some coasts of the Philippines, with smaller waves possible in Indonesia and Malaysia. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, advising people to move to higher ground immediately. The warning was also extended to Taiwan, Japan, Papua New Guinea, and several island nations in the western Pacific. An advisory for Guam was lifted after two hours, and there was no threat to Hawaii. The earthquake was followed by aftershocks of up to 6.5 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Philippines is a disaster-prone country, often hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location on the Pacific Ring of Fire. The country is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

Read more »

7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines, Triggers Tsunami WarningA 7.8 magnitude earthquake centered at sea shook part of the southern Philippines, causing damage and triggering a tsunami warning in the region.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 earthquake strikes southern Philippines, triggering tsunami and causing casualtiesA powerful offshore earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit the southern Philippines, resulting in at least 12 fatalities and over 200 injuries, primarily due to building damage. The quake also generated a 1-meter tsunami along nearby coasts, though no tsunami-related casualties were reported. The hardest-hit area includes General Santos city, with additional deaths in South Cotabato and Davao Occidental provinces. Aftershocks followed the event, which was also felt in Malaysia.

Read more »