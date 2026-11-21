Earth is hosting a temporary mini-moon, asteroid 2026 QQ8, which was captured in April and will depart in early December. The object was confirmed as natural after weeks of observation and poses no impact risk.

Earth is currently hosting a temporary second moon, a tiny asteroid named 2026 QQ8. The object was captured by Earth's gravity in April. It will leave Earth's sphere of influence in early December and continue orbiting the sun.

New Temporary Moon Named 2026 QQ8

The asteroid is about 2 meters (6 feet) in diameter. It is so small and dim that astronomers needed several weeks to confirm it was not a defunct satellite or a fragment. The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center named it 2026 QQ8 in late October. Mini-moon is not an official term, but astronomers have used it for other temporary companions.

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Previous examples include 2006 RH120, which spent about one year in Earth orbit, and 2020 CD3, which orbited for about three years. Such visitors are not rare. Matthew Payne, director of the Minor Planet Center, said, On average, there's probably one there at any given time. They hang around for a few weeks or months.

Sometimes it's none, sometimes it's a couple. The catalog of these visitors is short because they usually go unnoticed. Payne added, The majority of them are really small. A lot of the time they're slightly too far away and they're also whizzing around quite fast from our point of view, and both of those things make it really difficult for current surveys to see them.

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There is no concern that 2026 QQ8 could impact Earth. Even if it entered the atmosphere, its small size means it would break up harmlessly. Payne said, At best, you would get a bright meteor in the sky and a bit of a bang. Astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky detected the object in August.

He provisionally called it Sar2901. Sárneczky, a research coordinator at Hungary's Konkoly Observatory, said in an email, I was searching for Near-Earth asteroids, as I have done on every clear night since 2020. At the time of its discovery, it appeared just like the nearly four hundred other near-Earth asteroids I had found. Its unique nature only became apparent later, following the precise orbital calculations.

Near-Earth asteroids are those with orbits that bring them relatively close to our planet. These space rocks belong to a wider group called Near-Earth objects, or NEOs, which also includes comets. After the discovery, the community was split between a natural and an artificial origin. Only by looking at how solar radiation affected the object's motion over several weeks could astronomers confirm its nature, Sárneczky explained.

How Asteroids Become Mini-Moons

With the help of the Lowell Discovery Telescope in Arizona and the University of Hawaii's 2.2-meter (88-inch) telescope on Mauna Kea, 2026 QQ8 was confirmed as natural. The exact origin of the space rock is an active area of inquiry, Payne said. Most NEOs originate from the asteroid belt, a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. It contains millions of rocky objects of varying size that revolve around the sun.

Over millions of years, gravitational forces can shift some orbits toward the inner solar system. Payne said, If one of these NEOs that is orbiting relatively close to Earth approaches with a velocity that's not so great that it just flies by us, it can sometimes kind of gently encounter Earth.

The object is moving along with Earth, then drifting closer and closer, and then it can start to feel more and more of Earth's gravitational forces and some of the moon's as well. That can slightly perturb it away from its initial orbit, and it can start to loop around Earth. Astronomers have identified about 40,000 NEOs and about 1.5 million objects overall in the solar system, according to Payne. That number is about to grow substantially.

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Rubin Observatory to Find More Asteroids

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which uses a telescope that houses the world's largest digital camera, is currently performing a 10-year survey called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time or LSST. The survey is expected to identify and catalog asteroids, comets and distant galaxies at an unprecedented pace. Payne said, When the LSST survey starts operating fully, it's expected to discover lots and lots of things.

The expectation is that we'll go from knowing 1.5 million objects to knowing 5 million. The NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory was shown in a drone view during the First Look observing campaign. The image was provided by NSF-DOE Rubin Observatory/NOIRLab/SLAC/AURA/T. Matsopoulos via CNN Newsource. In other news, drugs and technology with an institutional value of $434,000 were seized at a B.C. prison.

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