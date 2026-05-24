Early Childhood Educators Oppose Proposed Budget Cuts in Sooke School District 62

Dozens of parents and education workers are expressing concerns about proposed budget cuts to early childhood educator positions in Sooke School District 62, arguing that these cuts could negatively impact young learners in the critical early years of education.

Dozens of parents and education workers are speaking out against proposed cuts to early childhood educator (ECE) positions in the Sooke School District 62 , citing the negative impact such cuts could have on young learners.

The current 11 kindergarten classes in SD62 are supported by ECEs who specialize in child development, supporting young learners during their critical early years of education. The proposed budget aims to save the district approximately $560,000 by removing ECEs, but leaves SD62 with a projected deficit of $237,000. Removing even one line of connection between a student and a trusted adult in their school makes it harder for other students to find safe places and supportive spaces to learn.

The district assured CHEK News that trustees will not comment on specific budget recommendations while the process remains ongoing. The proposed 2026-27 budget is still in the public consultation and review stages before final approval, expected later this school year





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Early Childhood Educator Budget Cuts Sooke School District 62 Supportive Spaces To Learn Trustworthy Adults Early Years Of Education Budget Process

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