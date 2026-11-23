Earls Kitchen and Bar will open a new location in downtown Ottawa's World Exchange Plaza in late 2027, bringing its signature dining experience to the capital city.

Earls Kitchen and Bar has officially confirmed plans to open a new restaurant in Ottawa. The establishment will be located in the City Centre neighborhood within the World Exchange Plaza.

Earls Kitchen Expands Into Ottawa Capital

This marks the first time the popular Canadian chain is expanding into the nation's capital. The World Exchange Plaza announced the news via a media release. It stated that the renowned dining destination is coming soon. The company highlighted that the new venue will bring fresh energy to the heart of downtown Ottawa.

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According to the announcement, the restaurant will offer an elevated spot for various occasions. Patrons can expect options for weekday lunches and lively happy hours. The venue also promises memorable nights out for dinner and drinks. Earls took to social media to share the exciting update with the public.

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They stated that Ottawa will soon have its own Earls Kitchen and Bar. The post emphasized that the iconic vibes are coming to the World Exchange Plaza. The restaurant brand described the location as a soon-to-be spot for midweek lunches. It also highlighted the venue for post-work cocktails and date nights.

Ottawa Earls Targets Late 2027 Opening

This positioning aims to attract both locals and business professionals. While the current article mentions a late 2027 opening date, the new source text provides a broader list of unrelated news headlines. These include reports on a man arrested in Vancouver for random assaults. It also notes a boost in daytime highs for Calgary this week.

Further unrelated news includes a Quebec judge suspending a law regarding the oath to the King. A video report covers a man charged for attempted axe murder in Pictou County, Nova Scotia. Another story details a 12-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint in the region. Additional headlines mention a November heat wave shattering records in Simcoe Muskoka.

A study indicates a generational shift from daily drinking to daily cannabis use. British Columbia Greens are mentioned in the context of political leadership changes. The source text also lists various international and technology stories. These include Nvidia's Jensen Huang being called the godfather of AI.

Canadian provinces are looking for ways to fix family doctor shortages. Other news items include 12,000 evacuated from a concert due to an unknown substance. Spain's Alcaraz joined an elite club by adding an ATP Finals trophy. Articles also cover how to sanitize cutting boards and a Bolivian guinea pig festival.

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World Exchange Plaza Hosts New Dining

Climate news features a COP31 outcome that Ottawa did not hope for. The world climate conference ended without a final agreement after extra talks. A question is raised about replacing farm sprayers with drones in Canada. The World Exchange Plaza is situated at 111 Albert Street in downtown Ottawa.

This prime location is central to the city's business and tourist districts. The new Earls will join other dining options in the bustling plaza. Earls has a strong presence across Canada with locations in many major cities. Toronto is one of the key markets where the brand already operates.

Ottawa Dining Scene Gains New Earls

Ottawa residents will now have access to this popular dining chain. The expansion into Ottawa represents a significant addition to the city's food scene. It offers a new venue for social gatherings and professional lunches. The late 2027 opening gives time for planning and preparation.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned for more specific details. The restaurant aims to integrate seamlessly into the downtown community. It promises to be a vibrant addition to the World Exchange Plaza.