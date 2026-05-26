Earl Davis Optimistic on U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields, and Central Bank Policies

Earl Davis, head of fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management, shares his outlook on the markets, including the potential for higher U.S. Treasury yields and the impact of geopolitical risks on central bank policies.

Earl Davis , head of fixed income and money markets at BMO Global Asset Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to provide an outlook on the markets. U.S. stocks are poised to open higher on optimism surrounding a possible Middle East peace deal and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while bond yields retreat after a recent selloff.

One strategist says volatility is likely to remain elevated even as investors find opportunities in fixed income. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Earl Davis about why he is adding duration exposure, maintaining a credit overweight and expecting central banks to hold interest rates steady through the remainder of 2026. Recent increases in U.S. Treasury yields have created attractive opportunities for investors to extend duration exposure in fixed income portfolios.

The Federal Reserve is still viewed as having an easing bias despite geopolitical risks and the potential for higher energy-driven inflation. Strong equity gains and continued fiscal spending are expected to support economic growth in both the U.S. and Canada through the rest of 2026. Credit markets remain attractive because resilient growth is expected to keep corporate default rates contained, despite elevated valuations.

The Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve are expected to keep interest rates unchanged through the balance of 2026, although persistent inflation could reopen the door to hikes in 2027





BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Earl Davis BMO Global Asset Management BNN Bloomberg Fixed Income Money Markets Middle East Peace Deal Strait Of Hormuz U.S. Stocks Bond Yields Duration Exposure Credit Overweight Federal Reserve Easing Bias Economic Growth Corporate Default Rates Elevated Valuations Bank Of Canada Federal Reserve Interest Rates Persistent Inflation 2026 2027 Geopolitical Risks Equity Gains Fiscal Spending Wealth Effect Trade Canada Alberta Referendum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premarket: Global stocks rise, oil drops on U.S.-Iran peace deal optimismTrading will be closed in the U.S. for the Memorial Day holiday

Read more »

The Daily Chase: Oil drops, stocks rally on Iran peace optimismHere are five things you need to know this morning.

Read more »

Davis slugs late go-ahead homer as Pirates send Cubs to ninth straight lossHenry Davis hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the Chicago Cubs to their ninth straight loss with a 2-1 victory on Monday.

Read more »

Tech stocks today: AI stocks look to add to gains as IPO market heats upTech stocks rose to start the holiday-shortened week as investors looked to the latest mega IPOs and continued to assess what Nvidia’s latest earnings mean for the artificial intelligence trade.

Read more »