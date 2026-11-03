Eamonn Millar Publishes Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Pediatric Cancer Research

Saanich student Eamonn Millar publishes a joke book to raise funds for pediatric oncology research at BC Children's Hospital after his leukemia diagnosis.

Twelve-year-old Eamonn Millar from Saanich has entered the publishing world with a new book titled Laughter Is the Best Medicine. The project serves as a tribute to the community support he received during his treatment for high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which was diagnosed in spring break of 2024.

The Origin of Daily Joke Videos

Eamonn was a Grade 4 student at Cordova Bay Elementary when he began his medical journey. His teacher, Lesley Mill, known to students as Mrs. Mill, initiated a daily ritual where her Grade 4/5 split class sent him video jokes. These messages were delivered to his mother, Jen Millar, who would share them with Eamonn during his hospital stays to help combat the isolation of treatment.

Also read Blackstone and Canadian Pension Funds Acquire Minority LNG Canada Stake

From Personal Archive to Published Book

The concept for the book emerged around Christmas of Eamonn's Grade 5 year when his mother's phone storage became full of joke videos. Eamonn and his family decided to compile these digital messages into a physical format. They utilized Mixbook to create an initial photobook, organizing the jokes into themes and adding illustrations drawn by Eamonn himself.

Support from Felix Townsin and Friesen Press

Eamonn's initiative caught the attention of Esquimalt entrepreneur Felix Townsin, whose foundation A Million Acts of Love supports young changemakers. After being selected as a Change Maker earlier this year, Eamonn received mentorship and a grant. This support enabled him to partner with Friesen Press to produce a larger run of books beyond the initial small-scale copies.

Advertisement

Funding PROFYLE Research at BC Children's

All proceeds from the sale of Laughter Is the Best Medicine will be donated to PROFYLE, the pediatric oncology research program at BC Children's Hospital. Eamonn emphasized the importance of this specific funding because it supports research into rare tumors that lack the established treatment protocols available for his type of leukemia.

Community Impact and Future Goals

The book aims to bring smiles to patients on oncology floors and classrooms across the province. Copies have been distributed to the Victoria General pediatric clinic, Cordova Bay Elementary library, and Mrs. Mill's classroom. The project highlights how friendship and connection can provide relief during difficult medical treatments.