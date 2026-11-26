Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with two seconds left as the Philadelphia Eagles rallied from 21 points down to beat the Dallas Cowboys 39-38 on Thanksgiving. The loss increases pressure on Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Dallas Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory on Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

The Eagles (4-7) got a chance for the win when Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott was sacked, and the Eagles eventually reached the Dallas 41 with seven seconds to go.

Also read Dallas Cowboys 38: Final score, results, recap, box score, stats

Pressure Mounts on Schottenheimer After Loss

The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys (5-7) again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best. The Cowboys led by 21 points in the third quarter and were still up 14 in the fourth before the Eagles started their improbable comeback by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

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Joe Milton had touchdown passes of 50 and 45 yards to DeVonta Smith and a 14-yard scoring run against his former team as the Eagles won when they were already missing quarterback Jalen Hurts and after star running back Saquon Barkley exited with a stinger in the first quarter. The defending NFC East champions have won two consecutive games since a seven-game losing streak.

Eagles Rally Behind Milton and Special Teams

Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score while Javonte Williams accounted for three TDs in a game the Cowboys did not trail until Elliott's winning kick. The Cowboys were up 14 early in the fourth when Ty Robinson blocked Bryan Anger's punt, and Kenny Moore II picked up the bouncing ball at the Dallas 3-yard line for the easy score. Moore celebrated with cornerback Michael Carter II after the touchdown.

Prescott answered by running through and vaulting over Moore on a 14-yard run that restored the two-touchdown lead. Dallas had another special teams breakdown on Britain Covey's 55-yard kickoff return. Smith, who finished with a career-high 200 yards receiving, had a 23-yard catch after having gone to the sideline earlier with an apparent back injury when he landed hard on an incompletion. Milton ran 15 yards for a score on the next play.

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The Eagles went for a 2-point conversion and did not get it, so they had to try again after Makai Lemon's 24-yard TD catch pulled them within 38-36 with 2:10 remaining. After a holding penalty, Milton's pass was broken up at the goal line. Before Lemon's score, Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put Dallas up 11. The biggest mistake for Dallas belonged to Schottenheimer.

Injuries and Coaching Decisions Hurt Cowboys

The Eagles were out of timeouts when Schottenheimer tried to put the game away instead of opting for a short punt that could have pinned the Eagles deep in their own end of the field. Injuries: Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean was ruled out with a concussion after exiting on the opening drive of the game. Tight end Dallas Goedert did not return after injuring a shoulder in the first quarter.

Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who has battled foot and ankle injuries all season, left the game appearing to favor his right arm or shoulder on Philadelphia's opening series, but returned before the drive was over. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams injured his back in the fourth quarter. Up next: The Eagles visit Arizona on Dec. 6. The Cowboys visit Seattle on Dec. 7.