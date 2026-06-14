E-Scooters for Kids: Minimal Fitness, Maximum Risk

Despite getting kids outdoors, e-scooters offer little exercise and pose serious injury risks, with hospital visits surging. Experts advise caution and highlight the need for better regulations.

As e-scooters become increasingly popular among children and teenagers, concerns about their impact on physical activity and safety have grown. Dr. Daniel Rosenfield, a paediatric emergency doctor and chair of the Canadian Paediatric Society's injury prevention committee, emphasizes that e-scooters offer negligible fitness benefits.

Unlike manual kick-scooters that require leg power, e-scooters run entirely on battery, providing minimal cardiovascular exertion. A study involving 20 adults found that riding an e-scooter demanded more physical effort than driving but less than walking.

However, given that nearly half of Canadian children aged 5 to 11 fail to meet the recommended 60 minutes of daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, any activity that gets kids outdoors is valuable—yet the risks often outweigh the benefits. While e-scooters can reduce sedentary screen time and replace car trips, the surge in injuries paints a troubling picture. Toronto’s SickKids hospital reported a dramatic increase from one e-scooter-related emergency visit in 2020 to 46 in 2024 and 107 in 2025.

Injuries range from minor scrapes to open fractures and traumatic brain injuries, often requiring multiple surgeries or lifelong rehabilitation. The speed factor is critical: non-motorized scooters typically travel at 5-10 km/h, while e-scooters in Ontario are limited to 24 km/h—though many can exceed that or be modified to go faster. Faster speeds lead to more severe injuries, as falls often project riders forward over handlebars, causing head and facial trauma.

Shelina Babul, director of the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit at BC Children’s Hospital, notes that the rapid acceleration catches young riders off guard. In less than a few seconds, an e-scooter can accelerate from zero to 30 km/h, a power that parents frequently underestimate. The emergency department at BC Children’s Hospital recorded 81 e-scooter injury visits among those under 17 from April 2025 to March 2026—more than double the previous year, with 80% involving males.

Helmet regulations vary across provinces: Quebec and British Columbia mandate helmets for all e-scooter riders, while Ontario requires them only for those under 18. Enforcement remains lax, as noted by Sean Shapiro, a former Toronto traffic officer, who observes kids on e-scooters daily despite the illegality on public roads in many areas. The development of teenagers’ brains, particularly the impulse control and decision-making areas, makes them more prone to risky behavior on these devices.

With no direct fitness value and escalating injury rates, experts urge parents to reconsider allowing e-scooters for their children until stricter regulations and safety measures are in place. Alternative active transportation like walking or biking offers far more health benefits and fewer severe risks





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