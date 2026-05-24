E-bikes, lithium batteries, and safer, smarter battery solutions

Two companies have launched safer and smarter battery solutions targeted at improving e-bike use and eliminating potential risks. PopWheels targets food delivery workers offering an option to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones, while PowerShelter provides smart charging lockers aimed at banning popular electric bike thefts.

Fires and explosions from lithium batteries for e-bikes have led to millions in damage and even deaths across Canada. Fire chiefs have voiced concerns and e-bikes face bans in some buildings and transit.

Two companies say they have a safer solution, with added benefits for e-bike riders. In Toronto, for now, it's hoping owners of condominiums and office buildings will see this as an opportunity to enable more, safer e-bike use. Electic bikes powered by lithium ion batteries aboard a subway have caught fire and quickly spread into the surrounding subway car, injuring one person.

Cheaper batteries don't come with the same safety features as more expensive ones and can represent 30 to 40 per cent of the cost of a bike, and theft is an issue. A smart locker that can monitor batteries as they charge and eject them into a tank of fire suppressant if they detect too much heat was launched.

Another company offers powerproof charging lockers that can be installed by employers, apartments, universities, stadiums and other locations as an amenity for e-bike users





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E-Bikes Lithium Batteries Fire Chiefs Bans Safer Smarter Battery Solutions Popwheels Powershelter

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