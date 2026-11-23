Dylan Larkin debuts for the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings after a blockbuster trade from Detroit that sent prospect Michael Hage and two first-round picks to the Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin will make his Montreal Canadiens debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings, a little more than 24 hours after Montreal completed a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30-year-old centre.

Larkin will wear No. 89. The deal sent a haul to Detroit that included blue-chip prospect Michael Hage and two first-round draft picks. Hage, 20, was selected 21st overall in 2024 and leads the NCAA with 26 points in 13 games in his third year at the University of Michigan.

Also read Red Wings Trade Dylan Larkin to Canadiens

Larkin Trade Fills Canadiens Centre Need

The trade fills a long-sought need at second-line centre for the Canadiens, who are 14-6-4, and further opens their Stanley Cup window after the club gradually upgraded since starting a rebuild in 2022. It is also the first time under general manager Kent Hughes and president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton that Montreal has moved on from one of its highly touted draft picks.

Larkin spent close to a month on his couch as rumours swirled that he would not play for a Canadian team. Back on Oct. 10, Canadiens fans chanted We Want Larkin at the Bell Centre, courting the former Detroit captain after his off-season trade request. Larkin said the feeling was mutual all along. I am not going to really go into the timeline, but this was always an option for me, and a great option.

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Somewhere I wanted to be, Larkin said Monday at his introductory news conference. I am really happy to be here right now. And I understand the market, the passion. I hope they are always chanting that.

A Michigan native, Larkin fell out with his boyhood team when he demanded a move after a decade of missing the playoffs. He was stripped of the captaincy before reporting to training camp, then decided Oct. 29 to sit out until a trade was completed, forfeiting more than US$1-million in salary. There will be a time where I get into that, said Larkin.

Larkin Reflects on Detroit Exit

I am a kid from Michigan, I grew up there, grew up playing hockey there, and I think tonight will probably be my first home game outside of Michigan. It was a great story and I am so proud of that and I am proud of my time in Detroit. It maybe did not end the way anyone thought it would, but I am here now and I am excited to be a Montreal Canadien.

Much of the conversation around his request centred on the short list of teams he gave Detroit. Larkin, whose contract contains a full no-move clause, reportedly said he would accept a trade only to Florida, Minnesota or Vegas, later expanding the list to 10 American teams. Hughes said Montreal was on the list earlier than reported.

He said he asked everyone involved to keep the team's interest quiet, fearing the noise would distract his players in a hockey-mad market while he worked on a deal. We called as soon as we knew he asked for a trade, Hughes said. And I can tell you without entering into all the details, out of respect for Detroit, that we have known for a long time that he would come to Montreal.

Larkin's new teammates greeted him with loud cheers when he stepped onto the ice for practice Monday morning. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said the addition shows players want to be part of a good program. There was a lot of things said, some true, maybe some not true, Suzuki said. There are things people do not want to play in Canada and things like that.

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But I think if you have a good hockey team, a good program, good people, people want to be involved. It is a great sign from management that they really believe in the group and what we are doing right now. Winger Cole Caufield, who spends his summers in Michigan and regularly skates with Larkin, defended his friend's character, which has been questioned during this saga. He will show who he really is, Caufield said.

Teammates Defend Larkin Character

The guy I know is a dedicated, hard-working hockey player, and one of the greatest dudes I have ever known. Pumped to get him in the locker room and pumped to get him out on the ice with us we got better as a team. Coach Martin St. Louis also rejected the notion that Larkin bailed on the Red Wings. It is a harsh thing to say that he quit on his team, St. Louis said.

We only know what we think we know, so I am not going to worry about that. Everything I hear from him, he is a terrific player but he has got some leadership in him, too. So that is exciting. While fellow U.S. Olympic gold medalists Brady Tkachuk and Connor Hellebuyck requested trades out of Canadian markets in the off-season, Larkin made the less-travelled migration north of the border.

Larkin pointed to the fans chanting his name in Montreal last month. He also called playing Canada at the Bell Centre during the 4 Nations Face-Off a peak of my hockey experiences, even though the American anthem was mercilessly booed amid heightened political tensions. But his biggest reason for accepting a deal to Montreal was the team.

Larkin Joins Young Canadiens Core

Larkin, a six-time 30-goal scorer, joins a young, talented roster that includes Suzuki, Caufield, Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov, all signed to long-term deals for less than US$10-million annually. It is an unbelievable group and a group that is building towards something special, Larkin said. And being able to work with Marty St. Louis, I have a lot of respect for him as a player and what he is doing as a coach.

I am excited to be a part of this team, and that is my why. Hughes said the price was high but worthwhile. Michael Hage, yes, was a key piece for Detroit. It is not easy to trade a very good prospect, Hughes said.

I hope that Michael Hage becomes a star in the NHL and that Detroit benefits, because we are pretty sure that we will benefit from Dylan Larkin.