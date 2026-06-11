Dylan Larkin's Reported Trade Request and the Ongoing Drama Between the Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman

A top NHL Insider has reported that Dylan Larkin, a forward for the Red Wings, has made a reported trade request. The reported request set off a flurry of reactions from across the Detroit sports scene as well as the rest of the NHL, especially after Larkin's alleged trade list including a mere three clubs. Former Red Wings forward Darren McCarty is weighing in on the situation, stating that when you bring up the fact that they haven't talked in a year and there's contention and stuff like this, you're either in, or in the way. So you're definitely in the way.

It was just under a week ago that a stunning report from NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman was released, in which he indicated that Dylan Larkin , a forward for the Red Wings, had made a reported trade request .

The reported request set off a flurry of reactions from across the Detroit sports scene as well as the rest of the NHL, especially after Larkin's alleged trade list including a mere three clubs. So far, neither Larkin nor the Red Wings/GM Steve Yzerman has commented on the ongoing drama between the two sides.

And just days later, a report surfaced that Larkin and Yzerman aren't in regular contact with one another, adding another layer of complexity to the already delicate situation. Former Red Wings forward Darren McCarty, who won the Stanley Cup four times with the club during his career, is weighing in on the situation.

McCarty believes that when you bring up the fact that they haven't talked in a year and there's contention and stuff like this, you're either in, or in the way. So you're definitely in the way. There is a new development in the ongoing situation regarding Dylan Larkin's reported trade request from the Red Wings, according to top NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun.

McCarty concluded by saying he believes the situation will ultimately result in a better outcome for the Red Wings organization. This is an extremely unusual situation in the history of the Red Wings, and there's no telling when the next domino is going to fall. For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at .

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NHL Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin Trade Request GM Steve Yzerman Pierre Lebrun Darren Mccarty Stanley Cup Red Wings Organization

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