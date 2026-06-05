Dylan Larkin Requests Trade from Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin, the longest-tenured current member of the Detroit Red Wings, has reportedly requested a trade. Larkin's decision comes as the team is facing a 10th consecutive year without a playoff appearance, the longest active drought in the NHL and the longest in team history.

The Detroit Red Wings are facing a potentially explosive situation as captain Dylan Larkin has reportedly requested a trade. Larkin, the longest-tenured current member of the team and the only player remaining from the 2016 Stanley Cup roster, has been the face of the franchise for 11 years.

Despite his loyalty to the team, Larkin has been vocal about his disappointment following losses in recent years, and his frustration has been evident in his body language and spoken words. NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman's explosive report suggests that Larkin's trade request was not a knee-jerk reaction, but rather a process that has been building over the last few years.

Larkin's reported trade request comes as the Red Wings are facing a 10th consecutive year without a playoff appearance, the longest active drought in the NHL and the longest in team history. The team's failure to make the playoffs has been a significant factor in Larkin's decision to request a trade.

Larkin, who ranks 10th all-time in Red Wings total scoring, still has five years left on his deal with an $8.7M cap hit, and holds a full no-trade clause over the next two seasons; that turns into a 10-team list afterward. NHL Insider Darren Dreger believes that there are multiple layers to Larkin's decision to request a trade, and that it is not as simple as him wanting an opportunity to win.

Dreger suggests that Larkin's decision is a result of a process that has been building over the last few years, and that it is a complex issue that goes beyond just Larkin's desire to win. The Red Wings' management will have to face questions about how they have handled Larkin's situation, and whether they have done enough to insulate him and augment the team.

Larkin's reported trade request has sent shockwaves throughout the NHL, and it remains to be seen how this situation will play out. The Red Wings will have to navigate this potentially explosive situation carefully, and find a way to move forward without losing their captain and most valuable player. The team's ability to do so will be a significant factor in determining their future success





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