Dylan Larkin recorded his first point for the Montreal Canadiens with an assist in the second period. The trade from Detroit Red Wings marks a significant shift for the veteran center.

Dylan Larkin began his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens immediately on the scoresheet, securing his first career point with a secondary assist during the team's recent contest. The veteran center played a pivotal role in the equalizing goal in the second period, setting up Alex Newhook to chip the puck past Detroit goaltender Darcy Kuemper at the 7:28 mark. This assist concluded a 1-0 deficit for the Habs midway through the frame, energizing the home crowd at the Bell Centre.

Larkin Assist Sets Tone for Team Integration

The play that resulted in Newhook's goal highlighted the chemistry Larkin has already begun to establish with his new linemates. Working together behind the Detroit net, Larkin, Newhook, and Alexandre Texier executed a quick exit from the defensive zone. Larkin positioned himself in front of the net to find Newhook, who capitalized on the opportunity to tie the game and silence the home crowd's initial tension. The sequence demonstrated the immediate offensive threat Larkin brings to the Montreal Canadiens lineup.

Also read Red Wings Trade Dylan Larkin to Canadiens

Record-Breaking Trade Package Details

The acquisition of Larkin from the Detroit Red Wings represents one of the most substantial roster overhauls in recent NHL history. Montreal sent forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, and prospect Michael Hage to Detroit to secure the center's services. Additionally, the Canadiens included significant future draft capital in the deal, packaging a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2028 fourth-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick.

Contract Structure and Career Statistics

Dylan Larkin enters Montreal as a 30-year-old center under the fourth season of an eight-year contract worth $69.2 million. The agreement carries an annual cap hit of $8.7 million and is set to run through the 2030-31 season. Prior to this move, Larkin had spent his entire professional career with the Red Wings since being selected 15th overall in the 2014 draft. His career statistics are robust, totaling 278 goals and 649 points across 818 regular-season games.

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Suspension Context and Previous Detroit Tenure

Larkin's arrival in Montreal followed a turbulent end to his time in Detroit that began last season. The center requested a trade away from the organization, which led to a three-week suspension starting on October 29. Before his suspension, Larkin had appeared in 10 games this season, recording two goals and four assists. The trade officially materialized on Sunday night, resolving the standoff and allowing the team to integrate him into their roster.

Bell Centre Atmosphere and Fan Reaction

The atmosphere at the Bell Centre was electric from the moment Larkin was announced as a starter in the lineup. Fans chanted "We got Larkin" loudly to welcome the new center, echoing similar cheers that occurred when he visited as a member of the Red Wings on October 10. That previous visit generated chants of "We want Larkin," which highlighted the desire for his talent before he was traded. The reception underscored the high expectations surrounding his debut with the Montreal Canadiens.