Dylan Cease Struts a Double-Digit K Performance, Toronto Beats Angels, Los Angeles Deletes

Pitcher Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Cease strikes out 10, reaching double digits for the third time in eight starts this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays stop a four-game losing streak by beating the Angels 2-0 on Friday night and dealing Los Angeles its 14th defeat in 18 games.

Pitcher Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays pitched well against the Los Angeles Angels, striking out 10 batters and helping Toronto end a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory.

Los Angeles pitcher Alek Manoah, who previously underwent Tommy John surgery, made his first start against his former team but only struck out one batter in an eighth inning perfect game. Dylan Cease gave up five hits and walked none in a complete game, reaching double digits in strikeouts for the third time this season. Toronto improved to 17-21, while Los Angeles dropped to 15-24





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