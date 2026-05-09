Dylan Cease and the Toronto Blue Jays Win, but Struggle in Hitting against the Angels

Despite losing the top three batters in their lineup due to injuries, the Toronto Blue Jays gave Dylan Cease the ball on Tuesday against the Angels. Cease, in a rare seven-inning start and one of the rare instances he actually got into trouble (three walks and three singles allowed) still managed to shut down the Angels. Not much of an offensive explosion, but they did well enough to overtake their opponents with a score of 2-0. Cease walked three batters and had his first earned run allowed in four innings. Amari't Hooja, Davis Schneider, George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Kazuma Okamoto were all represented in the scoring with runs. It was a rare opportunity for Dylan Cease who was in his offseason from a similar injury three years ago, and played exceptionally in that outing.

Dylan Cease was amazing tonight, taking the Angels lineup apart for seven innings. He struck out five batters, allowed only three hits, and had three soft pop-outs in his first time through the order.

Despite giving up singles in the fifth and sixth innings, neither scored, and he racked up six through eight punch-outs. He also had his tenth strikeout. Unfortunately, he got a ground rule double in the seventh, but his hard work in the first seven innings was recognized with a strong seven-inning performance.

In contrast, the offence struggled, but they managed to find ways to score in the third inning. George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a couple of hits and took the lead with a walk. In the eighth inning, Vlad was unintentionally stranded after a failed throw to third base. Still, Alek Manoah held the Angels to two runs in his first MLB appearance in two years





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Baseball Toronto Blue Jays Dylan Cease Angel's Lineup Seven Innings Taking Apart Shouting Out Record For Innings Without An Earned Run Three Walks Three Singles Vlad's First Walk George Springer's First Base Hit Kazuma Okamoto

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