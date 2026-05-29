DxSale Exploit Highlights Ongoing DeFi Security Crisis as 2026 Crypto Hacks Reach Record $854 Million

A detailed investigation into the May 2026 DxSale breach shows attackers leveraging legacy locker contracts, insider knowledge and sophisticated mixing tools to steal $7.3 million, underscoring the systemic vulnerabilities plaguing DeFi platforms.

Crypto‑related thefts have surged dramatically in 2026, with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms bearing the brunt of the attacks. By the end of May, the total value erased by exploitations across the sector crossed an all‑time high of $854 million, and the single month of May alone accounted for more than $52 million in stolen assets.

One of the most striking incidents involved DxSale, a token launch and liquidity‑locking service that saw roughly $7.3 million siphoned from more than 1,400 BNB Chain liquidity pools that had been locked since 2021. The perpetrator focused on legacy lockers that had been transferred to unverified contracts almost a year earlier, exploiting a series of loopholes that allowed them to manipulate ownership, bypass fees and back‑date unlock periods.

In total, the malicious actor moved 2,958 BNB-valued at about $1.87 million-into two primary wallets before funneling the funds into several Binance deposit addresses. Subsequent on‑chain analysis revealed that the attacker employed a custom draining contract to execute a single, highly efficient transaction, reducing transaction fees to near‑zero and then using multichain.org mixing services to obscure the trail of the proceeds





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