Britain's largest spending department confirms a cyberattack caused system outages. No personal data was breached and payments continue normally as experts investigate.

The Department for Work and Pensions confirmed on Saturday that the widespread technical disruptions experienced over the past weekend were the result of a deliberate cyberattack. This admission from Britain's largest government spending entity marks a definitive end to speculation regarding the cause of the system outages that began earlier in the week.

Unauthorized Access Triggered Precautionary Shutdown

The department stated in an official statement that it had suffered an attempt to gain unauthorized access to its internal computer networks. In response to this security threat, the Department for Work and Pensions took the precautionary measure of taking a range of critical services offline to prevent potential data exfiltration or system corruption. The incident was first detected by security personnel on Thursday night, prompting an immediate response from technical teams across the organization.

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Ongoing Investigation With National Agencies

Specialist cyber experts and internal teams are currently working alongside the National Cyber Security Center and the Government Cyber Coordination Center to analyze the breach. These joint efforts aim to fully understand the scope of the attack and identify the specific mechanisms used by the attackers. While the department acknowledged the severity of the event, it declined to provide any further details regarding the source or origin of the attack, leaving the identity of the perpetrators unknown at this stage.

No Evidence of Data Theft or Payment Delays

Despite the significant operational disruption, officials confirmed there is no evidence that any personal details of citizens were compromised during the incident. Furthermore, the department emphasized that pension payments and welfare benefits continue to be processed and distributed as normal. This assurance was reinforced by the Prime Minister's office on Friday, which stated there was no evidence suggesting that a malicious actor had successfully targeted other government departments beyond the initial incident.

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Part of Broader UK Cybersecurity Challenges

This breach adds to a concerning series of cybersecurity incidents affecting critical infrastructure in the United Kingdom recently. Notable previous events include attacks on meat suppliers where refrigeration systems failed overnight due to hacks targeting supermarket software across Europe. These recurring incidents highlight the increasing vulnerability of essential services to digital threats and the persistent challenges faced by national infrastructure.

Future Threats From AI-Powered Malware

Looking ahead, the head of the National Cyber Security Center, Richard Horne, warned that the United Kingdom will likely face artificial intelligence cyberattacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028. Horne noted that criminals and state actors, including those from China and Russia, are increasingly leveraging AI to discover and exploit tolerated vulnerabilities at an unimaginable scale. The department's current investigation aims to strengthen defenses against these evolving and sophisticated threats.