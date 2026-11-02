Durham police investigate two weekend shootings in Ajax and Pickering with no injuries

Durham Regional Police are investigating two separate shootings in Ajax and Pickering over the weekend, where gunfire damaged homes and vehicles. No injuries were reported, and police believe the incidents are isolated.

Police in Durham Region are currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred in Ajax and Pickering over the weekend. These incidents resulted in gunfire striking both residential properties and parked vehicles in each community.

The first incident took place on Sunday morning near the intersection of Chalmers and Blackburn crescents. This area is located near Harwood Avenue South and Kingston Road West in Ajax. Durham Regional Police Service responded to reports of possible gunfire in that specific area at around 2:30 a.m. Officers conducted a search but were initially unable to locate any evidence or victims. Shortly thereafter, a resident reported significant damage to a home, garage, and two parked vehicles sustained by gunfire.

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Details of Ajax Shooting Investigation

Officers located several shell casings on the roadway directly in front of the residence. Investigators canvassed the area thoroughly and determined that the shooting actually happened between 2 and 3 a.m. They confirmed that three adults were inside the home at the time of the incident. Hours later, just before 8:30 p.m., Durham Regional Police responded to a second, similar incident. This second event occurred near Shadybrook Drive and Edgewood Road, close to Whites Road and Sheppard Avenue in Pickering.

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In this case, a victim reported hearing multiple gunshots outside their home and contacted police directly. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings on the roadway. Officers discovered that the residence and two vehicles parked in the driveway had been damaged by gunfire. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the surrounding area to identify the perpetrator.

The footage determined that a lone suspect, wearing black clothing, approached the residence on foot. The suspect discharged multiple rounds at vehicles parked in the driveway before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported in either of the two shootings. Investigators state that they believe both are isolated incidents with no broader community threat.

Police Request Information on Shootings

These investigations remain ongoing. Police are asking anyone with video footage or further information about either shooting to contact the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch. You can reach the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 905-579-1520, extension 1905. They are eager to hear from anyone who may have relevant details.