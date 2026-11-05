Durham Police Charge 12 in Project Firebird Targeting Sex Purchases from Teen

Durham Regional Police charged 12 people in a 10-day October operation targeting individuals seeking sexual services from a person represented as 15 years old, as officials report a rising share of minors in human trafficking cases.

Durham Regional Police have charged 12 people in Project Firebird, a proactive enforcement initiative targeting individuals who were allegedly looking to purchase sexual services from a 15-year-old.

The operation took place over 10 days in October. Police announced the results on November 05, 2026, describing the investigation as a human trafficking probe focusing on early intervention and protecting vulnerable people in Durham. Detective Sergeant Michael Naccarato said police placed an online ad targeting those seeking to purchase sexual services from a person represented to be 15 years old. He said it was made very clear through communication that the person in the ad was 15.

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Despite that, several individuals continued communicating and arranged to meet with someone they believed to be a 15-year-old child, Naccarato said. The advertisement received more than 8,000 views while it was live. Naccarato said it generated responses from individuals who expressed interest and, in some cases, arranged meetings. The 12 individuals who were charged are now facing dozens of charges, police said.

Rising Proportion Of Child Victims In Trafficking Cases

Deputy Chief Ryan Connolly said the operation highlights a growing concern for police over the rising proportion of children and youth represented in human trafficking cases. In 2024, 41 per cent of the victims and individuals identified as at risk were under the age of 18. In 2025, that increased to 49 per cent. So far in 2026, 55 per cent are under the age of 18, Connolly said.

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Connolly said the at risk designation includes those who have actually been trafficked as well as those who have been contacted for trafficking. In real numbers, that represents 87 young people in 2024, 95 in 2025, and 96 so far this year, he said. That should concern every one of us, Connolly said. More than half of the victims and individuals identified as at risk this year are children.

Police said the charges followed a proactive effort to identify people allegedly seeking sexual services from a minor. Project Firebird was conducted over 10 days in October. The online advertisement was part of the operation, and investigators said the communication made clear that the person advertised was 15 years old. According to police, multiple individuals continued to communicate and arranged to meet with someone they believed to be a 15-year-old child.

The ad received more than 8,000 views during the time it was live. It generated responses from individuals who expressed interest, and in some cases, those exchanges led to arranged meetings.

As a result of the operation, 12 people have been charged and collectively face dozens of charges. Police provided the update as a breaking news story, noting that more details would follow. The announcement was made on November 05, 2026, at 10:39 a.m. EST. Durham Regional Police framed the initiative as part of a human trafficking investigation that focuses on early intervention and protecting vulnerable people in Durham.

Statistical Increase Of Minors Identified As At Risk

Deputy Chief Ryan Connolly tied the case to broader data showing an increasing share of minors among victims and those identified as at risk. The figures Connolly cited show an upward trend from 2024 through 2026. In 2024, 41 per cent of victims and individuals identified as at risk were under 18. In 2025, that rose to 49 per cent.

So far in 2026, 55 per cent are under the age of 18. Connolly said the at risk category covers both those who have actually been trafficked and those who have been contacted for trafficking. He said the real numbers were 87 young people in 2024, 95 in 2025, and 96 so far this year. More than half of the victims and individuals identified as at risk this year are children, he said.

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Connolly said the trend should concern every one of us. Police said the 12 individuals charged in Project Firebird are now facing dozens of charges. The operation ran for 10 days in October. Investigators used an online ad in which the person was represented as 15 years old, and Naccarato said the age was made very clear in communications with respondents.

Several individuals continued communicating despite that information and arranged to meet with someone they believed to be a 15-year-old child, according to Naccarato. The advertisement received more than 8,000 views while it was live. It generated responses from individuals who expressed interest and, in some cases, arranged meetings. Durham police announced the results on November 05, 2026, at 10:39 a.m. EST.

They said the investigation was a human trafficking probe focusing on early intervention and protecting vulnerable people in Durham. The announcement was described as breaking news, with more details expected. No additional details were immediately provided about the individuals charged or the specific counts they face. Police said the 12 people are facing dozens of charges in total.

The operation took place over 10 days in October. Detective Sergeant Michael Naccarato said police placed the online ad targeting those seeking to purchase sexual services from a person represented to be 15 years old. He said it was made very clear through communication that the person in the ad was 15. Despite that, several individuals continued communicating and arranged to meet with someone they believed to be a 15-year-old child, he said.

Project Firebird Targets Those Seeking Child Sexual Services

The advertisement received more than 8,000 views in the time it was live, Naccarato said. It generated responses from individuals who expressed interest and, in some cases, arranged meetings. Police said the 12 individuals who were charged are now facing dozens of charges. Deputy Chief Ryan Connolly said the operation highlights a growing concern for police over the rising proportion of children and youth represented in human trafficking cases.

In 2024, 41 per cent of the victims and individuals identified as at risk were under the age of 18. In 2025, that increased to 49 per cent. So far in 2026, 55 per cent are under the age of 18, Connolly said. Connolly said the at risk designation includes those who have actually been trafficked as well as those who have been contacted for trafficking.

So far in 2026, 55 per cent are under the age of 18, he said. In real numbers, that represents 87 young people in 2024, 95 in 2025, and 96 so far this year. That should concern every one of us, Connolly said. More than half of the victims and individuals identified as at risk this year are children.