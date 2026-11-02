Durden Defeats Osbourne At Meta Apex With Twister Submission Attempt

Cody Durden defeats Michael Osbourne at Meta Apex via unanimous decision after a deep twister submission attempt. Osbourne vows to return stronger despite back pain.

Cody Durden secured a unanimous decision victory over Michael Osbourne on Saturday at the Meta Apex arena in Las Vegas. The bout concluded with Durden dominating the action, utilizing his wrestling background to control the pace and secure the win. Prior to the final decision, Durden threatened Osbourne with a first-round submission attempt that left a lasting impact on the fighter.

Durden Dominates With Wrestling Skills

Durden employed his wrestling prowess to dictate the terms of the engagement throughout the fight. He consistently pressured Osbourne, preventing the latter from establishing any significant striking rhythm. The tactical approach allowed Durden to maintain control and earn the judges' approval for a clear victory.

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The decision was unanimous, reflecting Durden's superiority in the cage. His ability to blend striking threats with grappling dominance proved too much for Osbourne to overcome. The performance highlighted Durden's well-rounded skill set in the Octagon.

Osbourne Suffers From Deep Submission Hold

Following the bout, Osbourne opened up about the physical toll the fight took on him, specifically citing the damage from Durden's submission attempt. He described the twister hold as extremely deep and painful, noting that it significantly depleted his stamina for the remainder of the contest. Despite the intense pain, Osbourne remained determined not to tap out, even though doing so might have saved him from further discomfort.

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Osbourne explained that the risk of injuring his back was a serious concern during the hold. He prioritized not ending the fight via submission over his own physical safety, a decision that left him winded and aching. He expressed hope that he avoided any serious structural damage to his spine, though he acknowledged the severity of the position.

The Jamaican Sensation took to social media to discuss the aftermath of the fight. He stated that the twister made it difficult to fight through the duration of the bout. The pain was so significant that it took the wind out of him, impacting his ability to respond effectively in later rounds.

Osbourne Vows Return To Combat

Osbourne announced his intention to have his back examined by medical professionals to assess the extent of any injury. He remains optimistic but cautious about his physical condition, hoping that no drastic or permanent damage occurred. The fight highlighted the risks inherent in high-level grappling exchanges.

Despite the hardship of the experience, Osbourne vowed to return stronger and better prepared. He noted that Durden seemed more interested in wrestling than striking, which allowed him to impose his grappling game. Osbourne reflected on the fight strategy, noting that he had expected a more striking-oriented approach from his opponent.

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The experience served as a learning moment for both fighters. Osbourne praised Durden's execution of the twister, acknowledging its effectiveness. He remains focused on recovery and future performances, promising to come back with improved resilience and conditioning.