DuPont lifts full-year profit forecasts on healthcare and aerospace demand, beats earnings estimates

DuPont raised its annual profit forecasts and projected fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand in healthcare, aerospace and industrial water markets. The company reported third-quarter adjusted profit that topped analysts' estimates.

DuPont raised its annual profit forecast s and projected fourth-quarter earnings above Wall Street estimates, driven by strong demand in healthcare, aerospace and industrial water markets.

The industrial materials maker reported third-quarter adjusted profit of $2.09 per share for the three months ended September 30, topping analysts' estimate of $1.87 per share. Shares of the Wilmington, Delaware-based company rose nearly 2 per cent in premarket trading. DuPont has been streamlining its portfolio and focusing on higher-growth end markets such as semiconductors, healthcare, water technologies and aerospace. It has also been returning cash to shareholders through share repurchases and divestitures.

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DuPont Raises Profit Outlook

DuPont raised its 2026 adjusted core profit outlook to nearly $1.79 billion, up from its previous forecast range of $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. It now expects annual adjusted earnings of $7.47 to $7.52 per share, compared with $7.17 to $7.32 per share previously. CFO Antonella Franzen said DuPont expected full-year results to come in at or above the high end of its prior guidance.

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The company forecast current-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 to $1.95 per share, above analysts' average estimate of $1.87 apiece, according to data compiled by LSEG. DuPont had also increased prices to offset higher feedstock and energy costs, improved productivity and reduced debt to support earnings at a time when the global chemicals industry was grappling with weak demand in key end markets.

Segment Sales Increase

Net sales at its healthcare and water technologies segment rose nearly 4 per cent to $865 million from a year earlier. Sales at its diversified industrials segment increased 4.2 per cent to more than $1 billion. DuPont's solid third-quarter results show the company was able to raise prices to pass along cost inflation, while still driving margin expansion. The market is reacting to management's strong outlook, Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said.

DuPont concluded a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program and substantially completed $100 million of open-market share repurchases during the third quarter. The company plans to repurchase an additional $250 million of shares in the fourth quarter.