Ducks Overcome 3-0 Deficit to Beat Senators 6-3 Behind Gauthier Hat Trick

Anaheim Ducks rally from three goals down to defeat Ottawa Senators 6-3. Cutter Gauthier scores hat trick, Judd Caulfield adds two in comeback win.

The Anaheim Ducks completed a remarkable comeback against the Ottawa Senators, winning 6-3 on Sunday night in Anaheim, California. Cutter Gauthier recorded his second career hat trick, including the go-ahead goal early in the third period, to lead the rally.

Gauthier And Caulfield Lead Comeback

Anaheim erased a three-goal deficit to secure their second victory in nine games. Judd Caulfield contributed two goals, while rookie Roger McQueen added another score. Leo Carlsson provided three assists to help the Ducks build their momentum and take control of the game.

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Power Play Dominates Third Period

The Ducks went 4-for-5 on the power play, a key factor in their resurgence. After the Ducks rallied to tie it at 3-3 in the second period, they capitalized on a two-man advantage at 1:50 of the third. Gauthier scored from a sharp angle past Jonas Johansson to take the lead.

Gauthier Completes Hat Trick Quickly

While still on a man advantage, Gauthier scored just 36 seconds later for a two-goal cushion. This second career hat trick highlighted his offensive impact. The Ducks used this power play efficiency to secure the victory and silence the home crowd opposition.

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Laurent Brossoit Makes Strong Debut

Laurent Brossoit made 20 saves in his Anaheim debut. Brossoit played his second NHL game in three seasons after being recalled from San Diego of the AHL on Saturday. His steady performance in net helped stabilize the team after the early deficit.

Senators Struggle On Five-Game Trip

The Senators lost for the third time on a five-game trip. Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, but it was not enough to overcome the Ducks. Thomas Chabot and Michael Amadio also scored first-period goals while Jonas Johansson made 27 saves for Ottawa.

Ducks Look To Vancouver Next

The Ducks will visit the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. This win provides a significant morale boost for the team. They continue to show resilience after early deficits in recent matchups.