Ducks Edge Flames 5-3 Behind Gauthier's Streak-Extending Goal

Anaconda Ducks defeat Calgary Flames 5-3 as Cutter Gauthier scores the winner, ending Calgary's home streak with a dominant power play performance.

The Anaheim Ducks secured a decisive 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday night, fueled by an extended goal-scoring streak from Cutter Gauthier. Gauthier delivered the game-winning marker late in the third period, extending his personal scoring run to five consecutive games and helping the Ducks improve their record to 9-7-1. The win marks Anaheim's fourth straight victory, signaling a resurgence in offensive production and defensive resilience against a resilient Calgary squad.

Ducks Offensive Surge Drives Comeback

Anaheim scored through multiple contributors, including Jeff Malott, Tristan Luneau, and Leo Carlsson, with Nikita Nesterenko adding an empty-net goal to seal the contest. The Ducks demonstrated superior special teams efficiency, capitalizing on their red-hot power play which ranked number two in the NHL heading into the game. In the preceding five games, Anaheim converted 13 of 23 power-play opportunities, a stark contrast to their number 23 ranking last season. Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund each recorded two assists, facilitating the scoring plays that shifted momentum away from the Flames.

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Husso Relieved Pressure After Dostal Struggles

Goaltender Lukas Dostal started for Anaheim but was replaced after the first period, having surrendered three goals on just 11 shots. His successor, Ville Husso, provided a crucial stabilization for the defense. Despite entering the night with seven goals allowed in his previous appearance, Husso stopped all ten shots he faced. This performance improved his record to 2-3-0 and neutralized Calgary's offense when it mattered most. In contrast, Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf, making his third consecutive start, recorded 24 stops but still fell to a 3-5-1 record after the loss.

Flames Home Winning Streak Comes to an End

Calgary entered the matchup with a five-game home winning streak, but the Anaheim power play dismantled their defense in the final period. The Flames held a 3-2 lead entering the third period, with William Stromgren, Joel Hanley, and Joel Farabee contributing to the score. Morgan Frost and Zayne Parekh each added two assists for Calgary. However, the streak ended when Matt Coronato was penalized for delay of game with 17 seconds remaining in the period. Leo Carlsson capitalized on the man advantage just 55 seconds later, tying the game at 2-2 with his sixth goal of the season. Carlsson has now extended his point streak to seven games, including an assist in this contest.

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Historic Defensive Milestone for LaCombe

While the forwards provided the scoring punch, Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe made history with his playmaking ability. LaCombe recorded an assist in the game, extending his personal point streak to nine games. This achievement set a new franchise record for a defenseman, surpassing previous marks held by Scott Niedermayer from the 2006-07 season and Oleg Tverdovsky from the 1999-00 season. LaCombe's current line stands at 0-13-13, highlighting his significant two-way impact on the team's recent success.

Key Moments and Upcoming Matchups Define Momentum

A critical defensive stop occurred halfway through the second period when Ville Husso robbed Matt Coronato from close range during a Calgary power play. This save preserved the Ducks' lead and prevented the Flames from taking control. Joel Farabee also contributed significantly for Calgary, scoring in his fifth consecutive home game, a feat not seen since Elias Lindholm's seven-game streak in the 2021-22 season. Joel Hanley returned to the lineup after missing time since October 3 due to injury, replacing late scratch Kevin Bahl. The Ducks will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, while the Flames will entertain the Philadelphia Flyers, both teams looking to build on their recent form.