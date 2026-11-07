Ducks Defeat Flames 5-3 Behind Gauthier Five-Game Streak

Cutter Gauthier scored the winner as the Anaheim Ducks ended the Calgary Flames home win streak. Key performances from Jackson LaCombe and Ville Husso secured the victory in a high-scoring affair.

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Calgary Flames with a decisive 5-3 victory on Friday night, extending their winning streak to four consecutive games. Cutter Gauthier secured the win with the game-winning goal, marking the fifth straight game in which he has scored at least one goal. The Ducks improved their record to 9-7-1, while the Flames fell to 7-9-1 as their five-game home winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Goal Scoring Details And Game Mechanics

Gauthier's winning marker arrived at 18:26 of the third period, where he one-timed a pass from Mikael Granlund for his twelfth goal of the season and his tenth goal during this current five-game streak. The Ducks had already established a lead before this moment, with goals from Jeff Malott, Tristan Luneau, and Leo Carlsson contributing to the offensive surge. Nikita Nesterenko added an empty-net goal to seal the victory for Anaheim. The Ducks received two assists each from Beckett Sennecke and Mikael Granlund during the contest.

Also read Ducks Edge Flames 5-3 Behind Gauthier's Streak-Extending Goal

Calgary managed to find the back of the net three times in the first two periods through William Stromgren, Joel Hanley, and Joel Farabee. Morgan Frost and Zayne Parekh each recorded two assists for the Flames. Despite the offensive output from multiple scorers, the Flames could not hold the lead as the Ducks capitalized on power play opportunities in the final period to extend their advantage.

Goaltending Changes And Critical Saves

Goaltending performance shifted dramatically for both teams during the match. Lukas Dostal started for the Ducks but was replaced after surrendering three goals on eleven shots in the first period. Ville Husso entered the game in relief and demonstrated sharp reflexes by stopping all ten shots he faced. Husso improved his record to 2-3-0 following this performance, contrasting with his previous appearance where he allowed seven goals.

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Dustin Wolf made his third consecutive start for the Flames, recording twenty-four saves in the loss. Wolf's record dropped to 3-5-1 after the game. A pivotal moment occurred halfway through the second period when Husso made a critical save against Matt Coronato from close range during a Calgary power play. This intervention helped stabilize the Ducks' defense and prevented the Flames from taking a larger lead before the period ended.

Historical Records And Player Milestones

Jackson LaCombe achieved a significant franchise milestone during the game. LaCombe recorded an assist, extending his point streak to nine consecutive games. This run of nine points is the longest point streak in Anaheim Ducks history for a defenceman. LaCombe surpassed previous records held by Scott Niedermayer, who had a ten-game streak from 2006-07, and Oleg Tverdovsky, who recorded a nine-game streak from 1999-00.

Leo Carlsson continued his offensive dominance by tying the game at 0:55 of the third period with his sixth goal of the season. Carlsson also recorded an assist, extending his overall point streak to seven games. For the Flames, Joel Farabee scored in his fifth straight home game, a feat not achieved by any Flames player since Elias Lindholm scored in seven consecutive home games during the 2021-22 season. Joel Hanley returned to the lineup for his first game since October 3, replacing Kevin Bahl, who was scratched due to a lower body injury.

Power Play Efficiency And Future Outlook

The Ducks utilized a highly effective power play to overcome the Flames' third-period push. After Matt Coronato was penalized for delay of game with 17 seconds remaining in the second period, Anaheim converted on the ensuing man-advantage. This success contributed to a remarkable trend, as the Ducks have now gone 13 for 23 on the power play over their last five games. This performance marks a significant improvement from last season, where the Ducks ranked twenty-third in man-advantage efficiency, entering this matchup ranked second in the NHL.

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Looking ahead, both teams will return to action on Sunday. The Anaheim Ducks will host the Pittsburgh Penguins, looking to maintain their momentum and winning streak. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames will entertain the Philadelphia Flyers at home, hoping to rebound from the loss and restore confidence in their home arena performance. The outcome of this game highlights the Ducks' offensive depth and the critical importance of special teams execution in close NHL contests.