Ducks Beat Oilers 5-4 for Sixth Straight Game with Five or More Goals

The Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Thursday for their third straight win and a franchise-record sixth consecutive game with five or more goals. Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each had two goals and an assist for Anaheim.

The Anaheim Ducks are filling the net at a pace unseen before in franchise history. Pavel Mintyukov and Beckett Sennecke each had two goals and an assist as the Ducks held on for a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in Edmonton.

Cutter Gauthier also scored for the Ducks, who improved to 8-7-1 and have won three straight. It is the sixth straight game that Anaheim has recorded five goals or more, a franchise best. The Ducks also became just the ninth team to score five or more goals in six straight games since 1986-87. Sennecke, 20, passed Mason McTavish (76) for the second-most points by a Ducks player before age 21.

Also read Ducks edge Oilers 5-4 despite McDavid's record streak

Sennecke Leads Ducks Scoring Surge

He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last two games. We are rolling hot right now, Sennecke said. I think we all feel good and we are confident in our group now, so it is nice to kind of feel that way after the start we had. Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville praised Sennecke.

Advertisement

Beckett found the scoresheet the last couple of games, big production nights, Quenneville said. He is dangerous, he is slippery, competitive. Our power play has really been putting us in a spot to get this production we have had lately. The Anaheim power play was 2-for-8 on the night after coming into the contest ranking tops in the league at 38 per cent and having gone 10-for-12 in their previous three outings.

We had a lot of opportunities today to score on the power play, so I am glad we got one or two there, Gauthier said. Just playing with each other, a consistent power play, it is nice to build off each other with chemistry. So, we are getting our opportunities and we are finishing them.

Gauthier Extends Hot Goal-Scoring Streak

Gauthier, who came into the game with back-to-back hat tricks, extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, during which he has recorded nine goals overall and seven on the power play. He has got a hot stick going right now, and when he gets hot he shoots everything and they find a way, Quenneville said. Laurent Brossoit made 23 saves to earn the win in the Anaheim net, improving to 3-0 on the season. He has been great, Quenneville said.

Advertisement

We got a couple breaks too, I mean, they had an open net, a couple of their big guys hit the post and the crossbar. It was a fortunate break, but we still battled in front and he played three games for us and done everything we were hoping he would do. So, we could not be happier. Jackson LaCombe extended his assist streak to eight games, tying Scott Niedermayer for the longest run of helpers by a Ducks defenceman.

Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and extended his points streak to all 17 games this season for the Oilers, who fell to 11-3-3 with their second straight loss. Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen and Leon Draisaitl also scored for Edmonton. Fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins made 16 saves for Edmonton, with Tristan Jarry out ill and both Devon Levi and Frederik Andersen injured.

McDavid Survives Dangerous Hit on Post

There was a scary moment early in the contest where Ducks defender Drew Helleson took McDavid hard into the post, leaving him rattled and the fans holding their breath. I do not think anyone really knows what it is like to go Mach One into the net or into the end wall, McDavid said. It takes a sec, obviously.

It is a play that is close to home for me because those are the plays that have really, really hurt me. Those are dangerous plays in my opinion in a situation I find myself a lot in. It was a close call for me. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026. Shane Jones, The Canadian Press