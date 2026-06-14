Dublin crush Cavan 1-24 to 0-16 to secure round three berth at Kingspan Breffni

Dublin turned a narrow half‑time lead into an eleven‑point victory over Cavan, advancing to the third round of the All‑Ireland Senior Football Championship after a commanding second‑half display at Kingspan Breffni.

John McGovern of BBC Sport Northern Ireland reported on Dublin 's emphatic advance to the third round of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship after a dominant display at Kingspan Breffni.

The visitors posted a 1-24 to 0-16 victory over the home side, overturning a one‑point half‑time lead to claim an eleven‑point win. The first half was a tightly contested affair with both teams trading scores and the scoreline fluctuating several times. Dublin entered the break holding a slender 0-13 to 0-12 advantage after a burst of accurate shooting that contrasted sharply with Cavan's wasteful output of more than ten wides.

The match's turning point arrived when Ciaran Brady was penalised for a foul on Colm Basquel, allowing Con OCallaghan to slot a penalty that stretched Dublin's lead to an unassailable margin. In the second half Dublin imposed their rhythm, with OCallaghan contributing a personal haul of 1-9 and driving the attack from the midfield. Substitute Ross McGarry made an immediate impact after being introduced, adding valuable points that widened the gap.

Cavan attempted to fight back, with contributions from Emmanuel Shehu and Tiernan Madden, but their efforts were repeatedly thwarted by a disciplined Dublin defence and a series of missed chances. Late in the period Dublin's bench continued to influence the game as Colm Basquel and Paddy Small added scores, reinforcing the visitors' dominance. By the final whistle the hosts had managed only four scores in the second half, underscoring the extent of their under‑performance after a promising start.

The result propels Dublin forward under manager Ger Brennan, who returned to coaching after a twelve‑week suspension. The team now await the draw for the next round, with the possibility of facing one of the tournament's heavyweight contenders after upsets involving Armagh and Donegal over the weekend. For Cavan the loss marks the end of their 2026 campaign, a disappointment that will linger as they reflect on missed opportunities and a failure to sustain early momentum.

The match was witnessed by a vocal crowd of 14,486 spectators who saw a showcase of Dublin's attacking depth and strategic execution, while Cavan's campaign concluded on a note of frustration and unfulfilled potential





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Gaelic Football All-Ireland Championship Dublin Cavan Round Three

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