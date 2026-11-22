Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah projects Dubai-Canada trade could reach $10 billion by 2031. The free-trade agreement aims to diversify Canada's economy away from US reliance while boosting investment in tech and aerospace.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, the president and chief executive of Dubai Chambers, predicts that bilateral trade between Canada and the United Arab Emirates financial hub Dubai could reach $10-billion by the end of 2031. This forecast represents a significant expansion from the approximately $4.8-billion in goods and services exchanged last year, driven by a newly signed free-trade pact that business leaders hope will unlock substantial economic potential over the next five years.

Trade Expansion Targets And Government Forecasts

The projection made by Lootah is more optimistic than the estimates provided by the Canadian government, which anticipates a doubling of trade with the entire UAE over a longer ten-year period. Lootah emphasized that the current optimism is driven by an expectation that private companies from both nations will independently explore new markets rather than relying solely on government or chamber-led initiatives. He stated that this shift toward direct private engagement will definitely create new opportunities for businesses willing to venture into the Middle Eastern market.

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Strategic Divergence From United States Dependence

Prime Minister Mark Carney is actively pursuing deeper economic and diplomatic ties across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia to reduce Canada's historical reliance on the United States as its primary trading partner. This broader strategy includes an expanded trade deal struck with China last week and the conclusion of negotiations for a separate agreement with the Philippines. These moves are designed to diversify Canada's global trade portfolio and insulate the economy from regional geopolitical shocks or policy shifts in North America.

Sector-Specific Cooperation And Investment pledges

The free-trade agreement signed by Carney with the UAE last month covers a wide range of sectors including aerospace, agricultural products, and technology, while also including a defense co-operation pact and negotiations for an extradition treaty. Carney is counting on the UAE to fulfill a pledge made last fall to invest up to $70-billion in Canada, although the emirate has not specified a timeline for this capital deployment. Between January 2020 and December 2025, Dubai-based companies already invested approximately $1.7-billion in Canada across 25 distinct projects, demonstrating a growing appetite for Canadian assets.

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Corporate Expansion In Port And Financial Services

Dubai-based multinational logistics operator DP World Ltd. signed a preliminary agreement last month with the owner of Manitoba's Port of Churchill to explore the development of an expanded northern shipping corridor. The Canadian arm of DP World, supported by pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, operates facilities in Vancouver, Prince Rupert, and Saint John, and has been selected to build and operate the new Contrecoeur container terminal at the Port of Montreal. In the financial sector, Brookfield Asset Management has maintained a Dubai office since 2015, while National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial, and Sun Life Financial have established or expanded their presence in the emirate recently.

Technology Alignment And Future Investment Outlook

Lootah identified Dubai's family-owned conglomerates, such as the Al Ghurair Group and the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, as key future investors in Canada, noting they contribute to 40 per cent of the region's gross domestic product. The executive highlighted major opportunities for cooperation in services and technology, particularly as Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has directed the emirate to accelerate the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence in the private sector. Canadian finance officials, led by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, are currently touring Persian Gulf states to facilitate these connections, with more than 150 Canadian companies already maintaining operational presences in the UAE.