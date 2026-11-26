Peel police have arrested two people tied to five GTA home invasions targeting luxury vehicles, seizing firearms, fentanyl, stolen vehicles and child sexual abuse material. The arrests came during Project Twilight, which remains an active investigation.

Peel police are set to release details on a report into home invasions in the Greater Toronto Area, a day after another violent incident in Toronto.

The announcement follows the arrests of two people in connection with a string of home invasions targeting luxury vehicles across the region. Police said investigators discovered that five home invasions, which occurred between May 29 and June 2 in Brampton, Mississauga, and Toronto, could be linked back to the same group of three or four suspects. According to police, in each case, suspects forcibly entered residences in the early morning hours and demanded keys from the occupants.

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Project Twilight Targets Home Invasion Suspects

Several luxury vehicles, including BMW and Mercedes vehicles, were taken or targeted during the home invasions, police added. None of the occupants were injured. Peel police subsequently launched Project Twilight, which they describe as a coordinated investigation involving the central robbery bureau and other specialized units, including the Toronto Police Service hold-up squad. On June 8, police said, one suspect, identified as 22-year-old Erin resident Jelani Griffith, was arrested in connection with the home invasions.

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Police allege that during the arrest, officers found two loaded, illegal firearms, ammunition, and about 76 grams of fentanyl. Officers said they also discovered that Griffith was allegedly involved in additional criminal offences, including two tow truck arsons in Brampton. Search warrants executed throughout the investigation resulted in the seizure of electronic devices containing a large collection of child sexual abuse and exploitation evidence, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators also recovered three stolen luxury vehicles valued at approximately $400,000. Police said Griffith faces nearly two dozen charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, and possession for the purpose of trafficking. During the arrest of Griffith, police said 20-year-old Essence Kerr, of Hamilton, was also taken into custody. She is also facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Respond To Fatal Casa Loma Shooting

Police said they do not believe Kerr was involved in any of the home invasions. News of the arrests comes amid a broader city-wide conversation around home invasion following the fatal shooting of a resident during a home invasion near Casa Loma early Wednesday morning. Police said Project Twilight remains an active investigation. Through the dedication of our investigators, we removed illegal firearms, seized dangerous drugs from our streets and prevented unthinkable harm from continuing, Dep.

Chief Nick Milinovich said in a written statement. These arrests send a clear message: those who use violence and intimidation to victimize our residents will be identified, pursued, and brought before the courts and we will stop at nothing to keep our community safe.