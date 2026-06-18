Drone Threats Spur Surge in Counter-UAV Technology Investment and Deployment

Escalating drone incursions at airports and attacks on infrastructure drive rapid growth in the global counter-drone market, with billions in investment and new technologies emerging, though regulatory and safety concerns limit civilian use.

Drone incursions into civilian airspace and attacks on critical infrastructure are fueling a rapid expansion of the counter-drone technology market, with investment pouring in from both public and private sectors.

Recent incidents, such as disruptions at major airports like London's Gatwick and strikes on oil facilities in the Middle East, have underscored the vulnerability of non-military targets to unmanned aerial systems. Companies are responding with an array of defensive tools, from radar-based detection systems to electronic jammers and autonomous drones designed to intercept hostile UAVs. The technology, once primarily a military domain, is now being adopted by airports, energy companies, shipping firms, and data centers worldwide.

For example, Avinor, Norway's state-owned airport operator, has already deployed drone detection systems across its 43 airports to mitigate the delays and hazards caused by civilian drone incursions. Executives from counter-drone firms report a surge in inquiries following heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly after the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East.

"There is a direct effect of a lot of people calling us," noted Siete Hamminga, CEO of RobinRadar, highlighting how hybrid warfare tactics have forced governments and businesses to recognize their exposure to low-cost, easily weaponized drones. The global market for counter-drone solutions is projected to grow from an estimated $4.5 billion today to $14.5 billion by 2030, with some analysts placing its current value between $3 billion and $7 billion.

Companies like Echodyne are scaling production dramatically, anticipating sustained demand. However, deploying these systems in civilian environments faces significant regulatory and safety hurdles. Airports operate under strict rules that often limit the use of jamming or kinetic weapons due to risks of interfering with communications and navigation.

As a result, many civilian operators focus on detection rather than neutralization, leaving key questions about effective, safe mitigation to national authorities.

"What is allowed is a regulatory question that needs to be answered by the governments," said Stephanie Lingemann of Helsing. The evolving nature of drone threats ensures a continuous arms race, with developers constantly seeking to outpace new UAV capabilities. Yet, the high cost of advanced systems and questions about their reliability in complex environments present ongoing challenges for widespread adoption





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