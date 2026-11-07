Colombia drone attack kills 3 soldiers at Santa Rosa del Sur base

A drone attack on a Colombian military base in Santa Rosa del Sur killed three soldiers and injured at least eight, the army said, as violence intensifies under President Abelardo de la Espriella.

A drone attack on a Colombian military base in the northern town of Santa Rosa del Sur killed three soldiers and injured at least eight, the army said in a statement on Saturday.

The attack is the latest sign of intensifying violence in rural Colombia since President Abelardo de la Espriella took office in August 2026. Authorities have not said who carried out the attack. Santa Rosa del Sur sits in the foothills of the San Lucas mountain range, an area rich in gold mines that has long been disputed by the Gulf Clan, the National Liberation Army and smaller groups led by former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

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Attack on Military Base in Santa Rosa del Sur

Footage shared on social media showed clouds of smoke rising from the base after three explosions. Soldiers were seen seeking protection in shelters made from sandbags. The army confirmed the death toll and the number of wounded but gave no further details on the attackers. De la Espriella, who was sworn in on Aug. 7, 2026 in Cali, said those responsible would be hunted down.

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Those who were behind this attack will have nowhere to hide, he said in a post on X Saturday. Every attack against our soldiers strengthens our resolve to defend Colombia, he added. Since taking office, the conservative leader has cancelled peace talks with the nation's remaining rebel groups and adopted a more confrontational approach.

His government has increased airstrikes, militarized some cities and created joint task forces to defend strategic assets, including a pipeline that runs from the Caribbean coast to central Colombia. Some drug gangs and rebel groups have responded by stepping up attacks on Colombia's armed forces. Last week, a military base in Tolima province was targeted with missiles made from gas canisters, an attack that killed four civilians.

President Adopts Hardline Strategy Against Rebel Groups

In the border city of Cucuta, police have been attacked multiple times with remotely activated bombs. Before de la Espriella's term began in August, Colombia's government had staged multiple peace talks with rebel groups, but with little success. His government has argued that drug gangs and rebel groups used ceasefires granted to them to consolidate their grip over rural areas, where they tax local businesses and profit from the drug trade.

A 2016 peace deal between Colombia's government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, led to the demobilization of more than 14,000 fighters and enabled the former rebels to form a political party. But in recent years, smaller groups have been fighting over territory abandoned by the FARC guerrillas.

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According to ACLED, a group that monitors conflicts around the world, state forces and illegal armed groups carried out 34 attacks with bombs or explosives in Colombia during the four-week period that ended on Oct. 16. That was a 9 percent increase from last year's four-week average. The Santa Rosa del Sur attack adds to a growing toll on Colombian security forces and civilians. The army said the wounded soldiers were receiving medical treatment.

Rise in Drone Attacks and Explosive Use

No group had claimed responsibility by Saturday. Security analysts say the use of drones by illegal armed groups marks an escalation in their capabilities. Remote attacks allow smaller groups to strike military targets without direct combat, complicating efforts by state forces to secure rural areas. De la Espriella's office did not immediately announce additional measures after the attack.

The president's post on X suggested the government would continue its hardline strategy. Colombia's defense ministry has not released the names of the soldiers killed. The attack took place as the government prepares to expand joint task forces in several provinces. Officials say the units are meant to protect energy infrastructure, including the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline that carries crude from the Caribbean coast to central Colombia.

Local residents in Santa Rosa del Sur said the explosions were heard across the town. The base is located near mining areas that have been contested for years by armed groups seeking control of illegal gold extraction and drug trafficking routes. The Associated Press