Driving Change from the Bottom Up in the Public Service

This article offers advice to public service employees on how to effectively advocate for change within their organizations, emphasizing the importance of collective action, clear communication, and persistent effort.

Many public service employees feel a sense of frustration and discouragement due to outdated management practices and decisions that fail to reflect modern workplaces. They feel unheard and struggle to see meaningful change. However, the employees at the director-level and below are the heart and soul of the federal public service and possess the power to drive positive change. \There are ways to effectively influence workplace evolution.

Forming employee groups with shared goals, like FBEC, can significantly amplify the impact of change initiatives. Raising issues collectively rather than individually increases the chances of success. Holding information sessions within the workplace and ensuring communication with senior management is crucial. \Furthermore, employees should actively participate in team meetings and town halls, asking questions and encouraging their colleagues to do the same. If existing mechanisms like the Public Service Employee Survey or unions are perceived as ineffective, consider alternative approaches. Implementing organization-specific surveys tailored to address unique branch, section, or team concerns can be beneficial.Remember, change doesn't always require drastic reforms; even small, incremental improvements can contribute to a larger goal. Don't hesitate to request regular team meetings or feedback sessions if your supervisor doesn't already conduct them. \Building peer support in the workplace can be challenging but is essential. Consistency and clarity in communication can foster a sense of unity and purpose, overcoming potential negativity. When facing resistance to change, maintain a positive attitude and focus on the benefits it will bring. This approach can inspire others to join the movement and ultimately lead to positive transformation





