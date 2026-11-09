Ottawa Driver Charged With Stunt Driving After Reaching 200 Km/h on Highway 417

A 23-year-old man faces multiple charges after Ontario Provincial Police observed him traveling at 200 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. The driver received immediate suspensions and had his vehicle impounded for fourteen days following the incident near Moodie Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a young driver after witnessing a vehicle traveling at an excessive speed on a major highway in Ottawa. The incident occurred on Friday evening shortly before 8 p.m. on Highway 417 in the city's west end.

According to police reports, the driver was observed traveling at approximately 200 kilometers per hour. This speed is significantly above the posted limit, which was recently increased to 110 kilometers per hour west of the Highway 416 interchange. Ontario Provincial Police Constable Michael Fathi provided details about the stop on social media platform X. He stated that the driver drove past an officer at an excessively high speed before being pulled over.

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Stunt Driving Charges for Novice Operator

The vehicle was stopped near the intersection with Moodie Drive. Police described the event as a clear violation of safe driving laws. The driver, identified as a 23-year-old man, now faces a serious list of legal charges. These include stunt driving with excessive speed and speeding more than 50 kilometers per hour over the limit.

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Additional charges include dangerous operation of a vehicle. He is also charged with having a blood alcohol concentration above zero while operating as a novice driver. Disobeying a regulatory sign is another charge listed in the police report. The combination of alcohol use and novice status makes the charges particularly severe.

Police emphasized the danger posed to other motorists on the highway during the incident. Constable Fathi confirmed the immediate administrative penalties handed down to the driver. The man received a thirty-day driving suspension specifically for stunt driving. He also received a seven-day suspension due to registering a warning range on the roadside alcohol screening device.

Vehicle Impounded and License Suspended

These suspensions were applied immediately following the traffic stop. In addition to the suspensions, the driver's vehicle was impounded for a period of fourteen days. This impoundment is a standard penalty for such severe traffic violations in Ontario. The incident highlights the ongoing enforcement efforts against dangerous driving practices.

The speed limit increase on this section of Highway 417 took effect on August 21. Despite the higher limit, the driver's actions were deemed reckless by authorities. Police continue to remind the public of the severe consequences of speeding. The charges will now proceed through the Ontario court system.

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No further details regarding the driver's current status or upcoming court dates have been released. Authorities urge residents to report any other suspicious or dangerous driving activity.