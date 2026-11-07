Driver and Infant Killed in Highway 69 Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Key River

Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that a driver and an infant died following a collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on Highway 69 north of Key River on Friday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police ( OPP) have confirmed that a tragic collision involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle resulted in two fatalities on Highway 69 north of Key River.

Officers first responded to reports of the serious accident at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday evening. The incident occurred in the Sudbury District, prompting a large-scale emergency response from multiple agencies. Members of the West Parry Sound OPP Detachment, alongside the Sudbury District Emergency Medical Services and local fire services, were the first to arrive at the scene to manage the aftermath of the crash.

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Fatalities Confirmed In Highway 69 Collision

The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as a 30-year-old resident of York, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene. This information was confirmed by the OPP in a news release issued shortly after 11:30 p.m. on November 6. Tragically, an infant passenger in the same vehicle was transported to the hospital by paramedics. Despite medical efforts, the infant was later pronounced deceased, confirming the second fatality associated with this collision.

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Authorities confirmed that the driver of the tractor-trailer involved in the crash did not sustain life-threatening injuries. This detail was clarified in subsequent reports to help manage public concern regarding the severity of all parties involved in the accident. In an email to CTV News sent at about 9:40 p.m., OPP North East Regional Media Coordinator Sgt. Mat Dufresne had initially confirmed the collision involved two vehicles.

At that time, he noted that the crash resulted in serious injuries, including one fatality, and urged the public to monitor official channels for further updates. Sgt. Dufresne advised the public to avoid the area as the closure was expected to be lengthy due to the complexity of the investigation and the need for a thorough examination of the scene. Authorities also advised motorists that up-to-date road conditions could be found by contacting the provincial travel information service at 511on.ca.

Ontario Provincial Police Investigate Tragic Crash

This resource is essential for drivers navigating around the closure to prevent further delays or safety issues. The OPP investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing. Various police teams are assisting with the inquiry, along with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, who are involved in the official determination of the deaths. Highway 69 remained fully closed for an extended period following the incident.

The closure affected the stretch of road from Highway 522 in Cranberry to Highway 400 in Parry Sound. The highway remained blocked until late night Friday and into the early hours of Saturday morning. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes during this window. In a social media post published at 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, the OPP announced that Highway 69 had fully reopened to traffic.

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The clearance of the road allowed for the resumption of normal travel patterns in the region. This report includes information from The Canadian Press, which first published the details of the incident on November 7, 2026. The timeline of events highlights the rapid response of emergency services and the subsequent reopening of a major arterial route.