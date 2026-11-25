Jaiwin Kirubananthan was sentenced to six years and six months in prison for a 2025 wrong-way crash that killed Ontario father of three Andrew Cristillo. The case prompted Ontario to introduce the Cristillo Act, which imposes tougher dangerous driving penalties.

A driver in a head-on crash that killed a father of three last year has been sentenced to six years and six months behind bars.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan also faces a 12-year driving ban and must provide a DNA sample to police. Justice Ann Marina Elias handed down the sentence Wednesday in a Newmarket, Ont. , courtroom. The case prompted the Ontario government to introduce tougher dangerous driving penalties.

Also read Jaiwin Kirubananthan sentenced for 2025 crash killing Andrew Cristillo

Kirubananthan, who was 18 at the time of the August 2025 crash that killed 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, had pleaded guilty to five charges. Those charges included dangerous driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene. Cristillo's wife and three daughters were also injured in the crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, about 50 kilometres north of Toronto. The family is shown in a handout photo: Christina Cristillo, Ella, Leah and Chloe, left to right.

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Sentencing Considerations And Family Reaction

Elias said she arrived at the sentence after weighing Kirubananthan's young age and lack of a criminal record. She also cited the duty of the court to send a message to other young people about the serious consequences of dangerous driving. Members of Cristillo's family were in court Wednesday. Some could be heard weeping as Elias read her reasoning for the sentence.

Cristillo's brother Andrew told reporters outside the courthouse that Kirubananthan's sentence does not make sense. He said it is evidence that the justice system is not working. He spoke of the egregiousness of Kirubananthan's driving and the fact that he fled the scene. We should not be treating this like an accident.

Prosecution Details Of The Crash

We should be treating it like murder, he said. He added that he believes Kirubananthan should spend the rest of his life behind bars. Reading from an agreed statement of facts, Elias told the court how Kirubananthan steered his vehicle into the oncoming lane on Highway 48. He was driving nearly 60 kilometres per hour over the speed limit just seconds before he collided head-on with the Cristillo family's SUV.

The family's vehicle came to rest in a ditch, partially on its roof. Cristillo was trapped in the passenger seat. The father was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple traumas. His three young daughters suffered injuries including broken bones and concussions.

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Suspect Escape And Police Investigation

Kirubananthan evaded capture for hours. He was found the next morning lying in a potato field about 150 metres away after police deployed a thermal imaging drone. Elias said Kirubananthan lied and told police he was not behind the wheel. At the time of Cristillo's death, Kirubananthan was already facing another dangerous driving charge.

Police alleged he hit an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle carrying Premier Doug Ford on Highway 401 in January 2025. After the crash, the Ontario government introduced a law named after Cristillo. It imposes indefinite licence suspensions for anyone convicted of dangerous driving causing death. It also allows police to immediately suspend a driver's licence for 90 days and impound a driver's vehicle if they are suspected of driving dangerously, among other measures.

New Laws And Calls For Change

Cristillo's brother said he is pushing for a national conversation on dangerous driving. The mere fact that dangerous driving causing death does not even have a minimum standard prison sentence, and the minimum is a $1,000 fine, tells us that our laws are not reflecting the egregiousness, the gravity of killing someone from behind the wheel, he said. With credit for time already served, Kirubananthan is set to spend another four and a half years in prison.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026.