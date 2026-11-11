Ihor Demianenko, 61, arrested on three murder counts in deadly North Hollywood metro station crash that killed three people

A 61-year-old minivan driver was arrested on three counts of murder after a crash outside a North Hollywood metro station killed three people, including street vendors and pedestrians, and critically injured two women.

A 61-year-old minivan driver was arrested on three counts of murder after a crash outside a Los Angeles metro station during rush hour killed three people and critically injured two women, a police spokesperson said Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Ihor Demianenko, a resident of the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Officer Norma Eisenman. He was booked on three counts of murder. The spokesperson said she did not know whether Demianenko was still at a hospital early Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

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Driver in Shock as Investigation Begins

Police have said the driver was taken out of the vehicle and was able to talk, but he appeared in shock after Tuesday's crash. Officials were not immediately able to determine the cause or whether he acted intentionally. The crash happened at a busy intersection in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The vehicle ended up under a food vendor's tent.

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Mayor Karen Bass said the victims included street vendors and pedestrians. Investigators will go through video of the crash frame by frame, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. He said it will probably be a prolonged but very deliberate investigation to determine what happened there. Luis Luna-Guzman was working at a burger stand nearby when he heard a loud boom and saw people on the ground along with food and cups.

People nearby started running toward the crash. As he moved closer, he found an injured woman lying near the bike racks, her face, arms and legs bloody, he said. He recalled that her eyes were closed as she moaned in pain. Luna-Guzman said he told her, Do not move, help is coming.

Local Community Mourns Tragic Loss

He added that he saw a woman's body nearby, while another woman was lying unmoving on the stairs leading to the station. Adrin Nazarian, a Los Angeles City Council member whose district includes North Hollywood, described the area as a close-knit community where there is always commotion and activity. The minivan was on the sidewalk surrounded by debris Tuesday night with its driver's side door left open and an air bag deployed.

Fire engines and emergency crews worked nearby as a helicopter flew overhead. One entrance to the metro remained closed Tuesday night, but otherwise the property was not impacted and the stations for the bus and subway were open, according to Jose Ubaldo, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The arrest followed a crash that drew a large emergency response in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles.

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The damaged car lay at the scene after the vehicle crash involving multiple fatalities on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. The investigation is ongoing and authorities have not yet announced a possible motive. Police said they were still working to determine the cause of the crash and whether it was intentional.