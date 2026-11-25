Jaiwin Kirubananthan is set to be sentenced for the fatal crash that killed Andrew Cristillo, prompting new Ontario legislation known as Andrew's Law.

NEWMARKET - A driver involved in a tragic head-on collision that resulted in the death of an Ontario father of three is anticipated to be sentenced today in court.

This significant legal development follows a high-profile case that directly influenced the Ontario government to introduce stricter penalties for dangerous driving offenses. Jaiwin Kirubananthan has already pleaded guilty to five separate charges, including dangerous driving causing death, in connection with the August 2025 crash. The accident occurred in Whitchurch-Stouffville, a municipality located approximately 50 kilometres north of Toronto. The collision claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo, leaving behind a grieving family and community.

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Cristillo's wife and his three young daughters were also injured in the violent impact, enduring severe physical and emotional trauma. During the proceedings, a Newmarket court recently heard powerful victim impact statements from the Cristillo family members. These statements highlighted the profound and lasting devastation caused by the loss of their husband, father, and son. In response to the public outrage and tragedy, the government introduced a new law named after Andrew Cristillo.

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Andrew Law Imposes Indefinite Licence Suspensions

This legislation, often referred to as Andrew's Law, imposes indefinite licence suspensions for anyone convicted of dangerous driving causing death. Additionally, the new measures allow police to immediately suspend a driver's licence for 90 days if they are suspected of driving dangerously. The law also grants authorities the power to impound a driver's vehicle under similar suspicious circumstances. These regulatory changes represent a significant shift in how Ontario handles repeat offenders and those committing serious traffic violations.

At the time of the fatal crash that killed Cristillo, Kirubananthan was already facing other legal complications. He was previously charged with another instance of dangerous driving. This prior charge stemmed from an incident in January 2025 where police alleged he struck an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle. That earlier encounter occurred on Highway 401 and involved a vehicle carrying Premier Doug Ford.

The convergence of these events has kept the case in the public eye for over a year. Legal experts note that the sentencing phase will likely consider both the current fatal accident and the prior charges. The outcome may set a precedent for future cases involving dangerous driving and repeated offenses. The community of Whitchurch-Stouffville continues to mourn the loss of Andrew Cristillo.

Andrew Family Advocates for Systemic Safety Changes

His family has advocated for systemic changes to prevent similar tragedies from happening to other parents. The introduction of Andrew's Law is seen as a direct response to these family requests. Law enforcement agencies have welcomed the new powers granted by the legislation. They argue that immediate suspension and impoundment powers will help deter reckless behavior on Ontario roads.

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The case underscores the urgent need for comprehensive traffic safety reforms. Advocacy groups have praised the government's swift action in passing the new laws. They hope these measures will reduce the number of fatalities caused by dangerous driving. The sentencing is expected to bring some measure of closure to the Cristillo family.

However, the emotional scars of the accident will remain for those who survived. The legal process has been lengthy, reflecting the complexity of the charges involved. Observers are waiting to see what sentence Kirubananthan receives for his guilty pleas. The details of the crash continue to be reviewed by safety officials.

Crash Findings May Inform Future Traffic Law Amendments

Their findings may inform future amendments to traffic laws in Ontario. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 25, 2026. The Canadian Press provided comprehensive coverage of the unfolding events.