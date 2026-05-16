Driver Crashes Into Pedestrians in Modena, Injuring Eight, Before Fleeing and Being Detained

Italian authorities are investigating a dramatic crash in the city of Modena, where a driver hit pedestrians injuring eight, four of them critically. The suspect, Salim El Koudri, a 31-year-old, was known to authorities for mental disorders and his home was searched. No links to extremist groups emerged and the investigation is still ongoing. The crash occurred in one of the city's main streets, where a vehicle was driven onto the sidewalk and then crashed into a shop window. Victims were treated in hospitals located in both Modena and Bologna, including by helicopter for the most critical cases.

A driver, Salim El Koudri , a 31-year-old second-generation Italian, crashed into pedestrians in Modena injuring eight people, four critically, before trying to flee. He was known to authorities for mental disorders .

El Koudri's home was searched, but no links to extremist groups emerged. Police detained him for questioning. Victims were treated in hospitals, including by helicopter for the most critical cases. El Koudri's mental health history, the nature of the assault, and accountability are still under investigation





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Driver Pedestrians Modena Crashed Into Injured Mental Disorders Home Search Investigation Italian Authorities Crash Details Suspect's Identity Investigation Mental Health Status El Koudri Past Incidents Investigation Still Ongoing

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