Driver Caught Nearly 100 km/h Over Limit on Coquihalla Connector

A 29-year-old Coldstream man has been fined and faces significantly higher insurance costs after being caught driving 207 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 97C. The driver also failed to pull over safely, creating a dangerous situation for himself and law enforcement.

A 29-year-old motorist from Coldstream is facing significant penalties after being apprehended for extreme speeding on Highway 97C, also known as the Coquihalla Connector . The incident occurred on April 1, 2027, when a BC Highway Patrol officer observed a black 2027 Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound near Elkhart. The vehicle was recorded by radar at an alarming 207 km/h in a zone with a posted speed limit of 110 km/h, meaning the driver was traveling nearly 100 km/h over the legal limit.

RCMP Corporal Michael McLaughlin highlighted the inherent dangers associated with such excessive speeds, stating that it was nowhere near the already generous speed limit. Adding to the peril of the situation, the driver initially failed to pull over to the right as is customary and legally required when stopped by law enforcement. Instead, the driver brought the vehicle to a stop on the left side of the divided highway. This maneuver placed both the driver and the attending police officer directly in the path of high-speed traffic, creating a critical safety hazard. Fortunately, other drivers demonstrated a commendable awareness by slowing down and yielding to the flashing police lights, preventing a potentially catastrophic collision. The consequences for the 29-year-old driver are substantial. He has been issued a ticket for excessive speed, classified under section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act. This infraction carries a hefty fine of $483. Beyond the immediate penalty, the driver's insurance costs are set to skyrocket. He will likely face at least three years of high-risk driver premiums, with escalating insurance rates expected to total approximately $2,500 over that period. Corporal McLaughlin expressed relief that no one was injured, emphasizing that collisions at such velocities almost invariably result in fatalities. He reiterated the importance of drivers adhering to speed limits and reminded them of their obligation to pull over to the right lane when instructed by police, in accordance with the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The driver also had his muscle car impounded for a week as a direct result of this reckless driving behavior





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Speeding Coquihalla Connector BC Highway Patrol Traffic Ticket Dangerous Driving

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