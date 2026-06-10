Dricus Du Plessis Accuses Kamaru Usman of Delaying UFC Bout, Claims Contract Signed on His End

Dricus Du Plessis alleges that Kamaru Usman is stalling on signing a fight agreement for UFC Oklahoma City, suggesting the former champion lacks confidence. The bout remains unofficial as the UFC has yet to announce it.

South African UFC middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis has publicly accused his potential opponent, former champion Kamaru Usman , of deliberately delaying their proposed bout. Du Plessis asserts that he signed his contract for the fight weeks ago, and the holdup is entirely on Usman's side.

He suggested on Instagram that Usman's reluctance to put pen to paper stems from a lack of confidence, implying the former champion is only interested in the show money and not in risking a loss. Du Plessis's post reads: So apparently a little someone agreed to a fight but actually signing the dotted line isn't that easy when you know you're just signing for a show purse.

Smart-Yes Scared- Definitely Sorry people the announcement is taking longer than expected but from my side it's been signed and sealed for a while. The targeted event for this high-stakes matchup is UFC Fight Night 281, scheduled for July 18 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. While the organization has not officially announced the headliner, the card is taking shape with several other compelling matchups featuring established veterans against rising prospects.

Among the related storylines circulating are strategic breakdowns from former champions like Vitor Belfort, who has offered advice on how Justin Gaethje could approach a potential fight with Ilia Topuria. Additionally, fighters such as Diego Lopes have publicly backed Gaethje in that hypothetical clash. The broader context also includes discussions about referee influence on fighter careers and the Professional Fighters League's strategy regarding its undefeated champion, adding layers to the current landscape of MMA negotiations and anticipation.

The core of the developing news centers on the contractual dispute between Du Plessis and Usman. Du Plessis's direct accusation creates a narrative of one party being ready and the other hesitant, which can sway public opinion and add pressure on Usman to finalize the agreement. His Instagram post is not just a statement of fact but a psychological tactic, framing Usman as scared and himself as eager.

This public airing of negotiation details is a modern trend in sports promotion, where fighters use social media to influence the business side of the sport. The delay, according to Du Plessis, is not about terms but about Usman's assessment of his own chances, a serious allegation given Usman's legendary status as a former welterweight champion. The UFC's silence on the official announcement leaves room for speculation, but Du Plessis's account suggests the ball is firmly in Usman's court.

The choice of Oklahoma City as the venue indicates the UFC's continued expansion into newer markets, and scheduling a bout of this magnitude there would be a significant coup for the organization. Beyond this specific feud, the surrounding MMA news ecosystem is vibrant. The mention of Vitor Belfort and Justin Gaethje discussing Ilia Topuria points to the ever-present analysis and prediction culture within the sport.

Belfort's comment about referees potentially shortening a career underscores the technical and officiating debates that are constant in fight sports. Diego Lopes's endorsement of Gaethje adds another layer of fighter opinion, which often shapes fan expectations. The note about PFL CEO's wait-and-see approach to its undefeated champion highlights the business dynamics and talent retention strategies across different promotions.

These threads collectively illustrate a busy period where multiple narratives-active negotiations, strategic breakdowns, organizational policies-intertwine, keeping the combat sports audience engaged with a variety of content beyond just confirmed fight cards





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UFC MMA Dricus Du Plessis Kamaru Usman Fight Negotiations UFC Oklahoma City UFC Fight Night 281 Middleweight

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