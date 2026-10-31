Drew Mestemaker Tops 2027 NFL Draft QB Poll After Hot Start

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker leads ESPN's midseason 2027 NFL draft quarterback poll with 17 of 25 votes as Arch Manning and other top prospects falter.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker has surged to the front of the 2027 NFL draft quarterback conversation, winning 17 of 25 votes in a midseason poll of scouts and executives conducted by ESPN. The polling, reported in the wake of on-field chaos across the 2026 college football season, marks a dramatic reversal for a player who received no votes in the same outlet's August survey of top quarterback prospects.

The 17 votes are the most any quarterback has received in the three years ESPN has run the poll. Notre Dame's CJ Carr finished second with four votes, followed by Miami's Darian Mensah with three and Oregon's Dante Moore with one.

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Mestemaker Rises in 2027 NFL Draft Quarterback Class

The shift was stark compared with August, when Moore led with 14 votes, followed by Texas' Arch Manning with seven, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers with two, LSU's Sam Leavitt with one and Carr with one. One scout summarized his vote by saying Mestemaker appeared to be the only real choice at this point.

The turning point came on Sept. 12, when Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns in Oklahoma State's 39-31 upset of Oregon. The Cowboys entered as nearly a three-touchdown underdog. Mestemaker also ran for a 75-yard touchdown to showcase his athleticism and outplayed Moore, the preseason poll leader.

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Scouts point to Mestemaker's prototypical size at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds. A veteran scout said the size, body type and arm strength stood out immediately, adding that Mestemaker has arm talent, power and accuracy. His rise from North Texas walk-on to headline prospect fits a draft cycle full of unlikely storylines, including Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and his Division II bootstrap path and Mensah's climb from a single FBS scholarship offer at Tulane.

Prospect Depth Fades After Summer Optimism

The consensus among scouts is that this quarterback class is not what it was billed to be. Much of the summer optimism stemmed from the cyclical nature of draft classes after two relatively thin quarterback crops. There were two first-round quarterbacks in 2025, Cam Ward at No. 1 and Jaxson Dart at No. 25, and two more in 2026, Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 and Ty Simpson at No. 13. Those followed six quarterbacks taken in the first round in 2024.

One scout compared the preseason expectations to the famed 1983 class, which produced five first-round quarterbacks, but said there had been many moving parts and that Manning had fallen. The scout said it would be interesting to see who resurfaces. More than two quarterbacks will likely still be picked in the first round in 2027, driven by need if nothing else, but grander notions about the class have faded.

Manning's season has been defined by accuracy and turnover struggles, yet multiple scouts said he could still work himself into a first-round pick because of his tools, pedigree and potential. He could also return to college, perhaps at a different school, to rebuild momentum from the end of the 2025 season. Another variable is how the NFL views former Cincinnati and Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who drew late first-round interest had he entered last year.

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Accuracy and Injuries Reshape Draft Boards

Mensah has soared up draft boards with a surgical season. He is completing 81.4% of his passes, on pace to break the FBS record of 77.4% set by Bo Nix at Oregon in 2023. Both Mensah and Carr can strengthen their NFL standing with long College Football Playoff runs. Scouts will flood South Bend, Indiana, next Saturday when Notre Dame hosts Miami in what could be the next pivotal game for this quarterback class.

A cautionary tale is Moore, who could have gone as high as No. 2 in last year's draft. He sustained a concussion on a brutal illegal hit at USC on Sept. 26 and will miss the rest of the season. Depending on where he is drafted, the injury could cost him tens of millions with a double-digit fall within the first round.

Mestemaker's relative inexperience remains a draft-time talking point, but he is projected to have 27 starts by the end of 2026. Given those projections, he is likely to declare for the draft after the 2026 season.