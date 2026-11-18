During OVO Night at Scotiabank Arena, Drake surprised a mother and her son with $100,000 and courtside seats to a Raptors game, creating a memorable moment despite the Raptors' loss to the Knicks.

Drake surprised a mother and her young son with $100,000 and courtside seats during a Toronto Raptors game, showing that the holiday spirit can arrive early.

The moment took place during an OVO Night at Scotiabank Arena, a themed celebration in honour of the Toronto rapper. The special night was held on Tuesday for the Raptors game against the New York Knicks. Although the Knicks beat the Raptors 111-102, the atmosphere inside the arena was electric when Drake appeared on the jumbotron alongside two fans. The fans were identified as Mackenzie and her son Ezekiel.

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Drake Gifts Courtside Seats On screen, the pair first learned that Drake was gifting them courtside seats to the next Raptors game, which was set for Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards. The seats were not just any courtside seats. Drake gave up his own seats so the mother and son could sit close to the action at Wednesday night's game, a gesture that caught the crowd's attention. The surprise did not stop there.

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Surprise Cash Gift For Fans

The mother and son were then told they would receive a cash gift, and Drake made the amount clear by saying 'not $10,000, not $50,000, but $100,000.

' The announcement drew a big reaction from the pair. All three of them embraced after hearing the news, with an apparent look of joy on each of their faces. The emotional exchange was captured on the arena's screens and quickly drew attention from fans watching in the building. OVO Night is a recurring celebration tied to Drake's OVO brand, which has long been connected to the Raptors and to the arena where the team plays its home games.

Generous Gesture Before Christmas Drake has been closely linked with the franchise for years, and fan-focused nights like this one have become a way for the team to showcase that connection. The gesture also came weeks before Christmas, a time when acts of generosity often get extra attention. For Mackenzie and Ezekiel, the night turned a regular game into a memorable experience, with courtside seats for the next game and a life-changing sum of money.

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Drake Supports Toronto Raptors

The Raptors and Knicks game ended with a 111-102 score in New York's favour, but the story from the Toronto arena was about the kindness shown to two fans. Drake's surprise has already become one of the most talked-about moments of the team's recent home schedule. The event took place on November 18, 2026, at 10:24 a.m. EST, as reported by CTV News.

Though the Knicks beat the Raptors 111-102, the energy was palpable inside the arena when Toronto's very own appeared on the jumbotron with two fans: Mackenzie and Ezekiel. First, the duo learned that Drake was gifting them courtside seats to the next Raptors game, which happens to be tonight against the Washington Wizards. And it is not just any courtside seats, Drake gave up his own seats for Wednesday night's game.

Then the mother and son learned they will be given 'not $10,000, not $50,000, but $100,000.

Emotional Moment On Jumbotron

' All three of them embraced after they heard of the news, an apparent look of joy on all their faces.