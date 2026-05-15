Drake sparks tension with Lakers star LeBron James with lyrics within album.

Drake released three new albums ‘Iceman’‘Habibti’ and ‘Maid of Honour’ with lyrics directed towards Lakers star LeBron James. There’s tension arising from previous feuds with Kendrick Lamar and James. The rapper has also supported LeBron James when he had a health scare.

Stephen A.: Lakers should have elevated level of appreciation for LeBron Drake s recently released trio of albums sparked attention after rapping about Lakers star LeBron James, including a line in a song that appears to question his loyalty.

The feud between Drake and LeBron James, sparked months ago, has continued, with more tension arising from lyrics to various songs by Drake. Despite the tension, Drake and James have also been cordial in the past, with James supporting Drake following the singers recent health scare. The rapper who once had a James tattoo now has a tattoo of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA guard, on his left arm.

LeBron James, when asked about his relationship with Drake, said always wish him the best, but he wasn't going into details. Drake published on January 27, 2025, a track called Fighting Irish Freestyle referencing LeBron James and his high school. On February 12, 2025, Drake changed the lyrics to the song Nonstop from his album Scorpion, which originally referred to LeBron James' career comeback at the age of 23. Previous year Drake brought James on stage in his performance





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Drake Lebron James Kendrick Lamar Fighting Irish Freestyle Nonstop Iceman Habibti (Album) Maid Of Honour (Album) Lakers James Tattoo Lava Show California Los Angeles Lakers

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